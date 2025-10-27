Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong Defends Lamine Yamal After Clasico Scuffle

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in a tightly contested Clasico
A post-match scuffle erupted following heated exchanges on the pitch
The clash stemmed from Lamine Yamal’s pre-match criticism of Los Blancos
Frenkie de Jong defended team-mate Lamine Yamal after the teenager's pre-match comments precipitated a scuffle in the wake of Barcelona's 2-1 Clasico loss to Real Madrid.
In the build-up to Sunday's game, which started with Madrid two points clear of Barca at the top of LaLiga, Yamal made headlines with his criticism of Los Blancos.
Appearing on a livestream of Gerard Pique's Kings League competition, Yamal referred to Madrid as "moaners and robbers".
And after goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham guided Madrid to a 2-1 home win, ending their four-match losing streak in Clasico fixtures across all competitions, several home players taunted Yamal.
Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois were among those to approach Yamal after the final whistle, with players from both teams then becoming involved in a scuffle.
But De Jong believes Madrid's players overreacted, adding that Carvajal in particular should know better, given his status as an international team-mate of Yamal with Spain.
"It was all very exaggerated," De Jong said. "If you know Lamine and you think he doesn't have to make these statements, you call him privately.
"Besides, it's not that big of a deal. I didn't hear Lamine saying that Madrid stole directly."
Barca defender Ronald Arauajo also leapt to Yamal's defence, saying his own role in the confrontation was that of a peacemaker.
"I'm not going to talk about Lamine today. I'm just going to say that he's a great professional and we're happy to have him with us," he said. "He is an adult, he knows what to do.
"I don't know what happened. I just went to separate people. How Madrid take it does not matter to me. That's up to them."
Yamal only had two shots totalling 0.03 expected goals (xG) at the Santiago Bernabeu, and though he created two chances for team-mates, he was limited to three touches in the Madrid area and lost possession 22 times – the most of any player on the pitch.
With Hansi Flick serving a touchline ban following his red card against Girona, his assistant coach Marcus Sorg spoke to the media, putting Yamal's disappointing showing down to the fact he is not yet fully fit after struggling with a groin injury earlier in the season.
"It was not easy for him. We said at half-time that we had to put him in one-on-one situations. In the first half we didn't manage it and nor did we in the second," Sorg said.
"He tried everything, but they defended him well and he didn't succeed.
"I think the injury issue is very important, he needs more games at the highest level. He is only 18 years old; we have to give him more time to reach the best level.
"All defenders are doing their best to stop him and this year they have worked harder on that."