Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong Defends Lamine Yamal After Clasico Scuffle

Before Sunday’s Clasico, Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal drew attention with his criticism of Real Madrid. Frenkie de Jong later defended him following the 2-1 defeat

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelonas Frenkie de Jong Defends Lamine Yamal After Clasico Scuffle
Lamine Yamal is escorted off the field after full-time
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in a tightly contested Clasico

  • A post-match scuffle erupted following heated exchanges on the pitch

  • The clash stemmed from Lamine Yamal’s pre-match criticism of Los Blancos

Frenkie de Jong defended team-mate Lamine Yamal after the teenager's pre-match comments precipitated a scuffle in the wake of Barcelona's 2-1 Clasico loss to Real Madrid.

In the build-up to Sunday's game, which started with Madrid two points clear of Barca at the top of LaLiga, Yamal made headlines with his criticism of Los Blancos.

Appearing on a livestream of Gerard Pique's Kings League competition, Yamal referred to Madrid as "moaners and robbers".

And after goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham guided Madrid to a 2-1 home win, ending their four-match losing streak in Clasico fixtures across all competitions, several home players taunted Yamal.

Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois were among those to approach Yamal after the final whistle, with players from both teams then becoming involved in a scuffle.

But De Jong believes Madrid's players overreacted, adding that Carvajal in particular should know better, given his status as an international team-mate of Yamal with Spain.

"It was all very exaggerated," De Jong said. "If you know Lamine and you think he doesn't have to make these statements, you call him privately.

Related Content
Related Content

"Besides, it's not that big of a deal. I didn't hear Lamine saying that Madrid stole directly."

Barca defender Ronald Arauajo also leapt to Yamal's defence, saying his own role in the confrontation was that of a peacemaker. 

"I'm not going to talk about Lamine today. I'm just going to say that he's a great professional and we're happy to have him with us," he said. "He is an adult, he knows what to do.

"I don't know what happened. I just went to separate people. How Madrid take it does not matter to me. That's up to them."

info_icon

Yamal only had two shots totalling 0.03 expected goals (xG) at the Santiago Bernabeu, and though he created two chances for team-mates, he was limited to three touches in the Madrid area and lost possession 22 times – the most of any player on the pitch.

With Hansi Flick serving a touchline ban following his red card against Girona, his assistant coach Marcus Sorg spoke to the media, putting Yamal's disappointing showing down to the fact he is not yet fully fit after struggling with a groin injury earlier in the season.

"It was not easy for him. We said at half-time that we had to put him in one-on-one situations. In the first half we didn't manage it and nor did we in the second," Sorg said.

"He tried everything, but they defended him well and he didn't succeed.

"I think the injury issue is very important, he needs more games at the highest level. He is only 18 years old; we have to give him more time to reach the best level.

"All defenders are doing their best to stop him and this year they have worked harder on that."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  3. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

  4. 'India Needed Me In Australia': Ajinkya Rahane Expresses Hurt For 2024-25 Tour Omission

  5. 'Mujhe Mazaa Aata Hai': Navdeep Saini Makes Old Ball Talk In Ranji Trophy To Revive India Comeback Hopes

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. Congress Demands Parliamentary Probe By Public Accounts Committee On Misuse Of LIC Funds To Aid Adani Group

  4. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  5. Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall On October 28; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On High Alert

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

  3. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  4. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket