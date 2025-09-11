Ange Postecoglou Insists He Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone At Nottingham Forest

Ange Postecoglou is set to lead Nottingham Forest for his first game in charge against Arsenal this weekend
Postecoglou insisted he has nothing to prove to anyone at Nottingham Forest
Postecoglou was sacked for the first time in his managerial career by Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou insisted he has nothing to prove to anyone at Nottingham Forest as he prepares for his first game in charge against Arsenal this weekend.
Postecoglou, who was sacked for the first time in his managerial career by Tottenham, despite leading them to the Europa League crown, replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest.
Nuno's departure came after a public falling out with owner Evangelos Marinakis, with the former Wolves boss suggesting his relationship had changed with him over the summer.
Much has been made of Postecoglou's appointment after his struggles with Spurs in 2024-25, leading them to 17th in the Premier League, their worst finish in the top flight.
Though that was overshadowed by their first major trophy in 17 years, Postecoglou's high-octane style of playing is the opposite to Nuno's solid, counter-attacking approach.
Only the three relegated teams and Wolves conceded more goals than Spurs (65), who ranked fourth-worst in the division for expected goals against (xGA) at 64.4 last season.
Nuno, on the other hand, oversaw a team that kept 13 clean sheets, a tally bettered by only Liverpool (14), while Forest's xGA of 49.5 was almost 15 lower than Spurs.
"I don't see it as a point to prove. I don't have to prove anything to anyone," Postecoglou told reporters.
"You let your actions speak for themselves and you understand the responsibility you have. You have to provide joy to the supporters - that's why football clubs exist.
"They are the lifeblood of this game. That's all I care about. I'll win things here and people will still have doubts about me.
"I just want to keep doing what I need to do because it brings hope to people and allows me to live my dreams."
Postecoglou's first game at the helm seems an improbable task, given his own personal record against Arsenal as well as Forest's.
Forest have won just two out of 16 Premier League matches against the Gunners (D4 L10) and both wins came at the City Ground, in 1996-97 and 2022-23.
In all competitions, Arsenal have won their last six home games against Forest by an aggregate score of 19-2. The Gunners are also unbeaten in 14 games on home soil against Forest (W10 D4) since a 3-1 defeat back in March 1989.
Postecoglou, meanwhile, has faced Arsenal four times in the Premier League over the past two seasons and did not pick up a single win, taking just one point from a possible 12.
"It is what it is. First four games are away so I got a good look at the stadium today," Postecoglou said of the task facing his players this Saturday.
"Every Premier League fixture is challenging. It's a great game. Mikel has got them off to a good start. They've strengthened over the summer."
Postecoglou made a name for himself early in the Premier League last season, stating that he "always wins things in his second season", which he did in 2024-25.
"I've said already I want to win trophies and that's what I've done my whole career and that's what I'll do here," Postecoglou added.
"Every club wants to be successful but what I've seen over the last few years, those ambitions are backed up with actions."