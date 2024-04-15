Football

Nottingham Forest Points Deduction Appeal To Be Heard In Week Starting April 22

Nottingham Forest were sanctioned in March for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £34.5million above their permitted threshold of £61million

Advertisement

Bradley%20Collyer%2FPA
Nottingham Forest were deducted four points in March. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA
info_icon

They soon confirmed their intention to appeal, which will now be heard in the week after they visit Everton in a crunch Premier League game next Sunday. Nottingham Forest’s appeal against their four-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules is set to be heard in the week commencing April 22, the PA news agency understands. (More Football News)

Forest were sanctioned in March for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £34.5million above their permitted threshold of £61million.

They immediately cited their unhappiness at an independent commission’s ruling, with their defence centred around the sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham on the final day of the 2023 transfer window, which occurred a short period later than necessary.

Advertisement

Niko Kovac is rumoured to be on Liverpool’s radar. - Steven Paston/PA
Football Rumours: Niko Kovac Emerges As Potential Jurgen Klopp Replacement

BY Stats Perform

They soon confirmed their intention to appeal, which will now be heard in the week after they visit Everton in a crunch Premier League game next Sunday.

The result is not expected straight away, however, and with the Toffees also appealing against their second points deduction of the season, there is a real prospect of the relegation fight being decided by boardroom litigation.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed by the mentality of the City players. - Martin Rickett/PA
Premier League: Man City Thriving Under ‘Dead Or Alive’ Title Pressure – Pep Guardiola

BY Stats Perform

Forest will again argue their case, with the hope their penalty is reviewed and therefore giving themselves breathing space at the foot of the table,

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region