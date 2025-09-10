Norway's Erling Haaland features after the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Thelo Aasgaard celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Erling Haaland, right, gets past Moldova goalkeeper Cristian Avram before scoring his fourth goal of the game during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Thelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Martin Ødegaard celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Erling Braut Haaland, left, celebrates scoring with Martin Ødegaard during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Erling Haaland, left, scores past Moldova's Vladislav Baboglo during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Erling Haaland, right, in action during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.