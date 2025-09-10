Football

Norway 11-1 Moldova, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Five-Star Erling Haaland Powers NOR Win  

Playing with stitches in his face following an accident with a bus door, Erling Haaland scored five goals, including a first-half hat trick, as Norway demolished Moldova 11-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying on Wednesday (September 10, 2025) to extend their lead over Italy at the top of Group I to six points. Norway have played one more game. Haaland's five-goal haul marked a personal best for Norway and was the most scored by a European man in a World Cup qualifier since Austria’s Hans Krankl netted six against Malta in 1977.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Moldova vs Norway
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Norway vs Moldova | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP

Norway's Erling Haaland features after the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

2/10
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Norway vs Moldova
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Moldova vs Norway | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via AP

Norway's Thelo Aasgaard celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

3/10
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Moldova vs Norway
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Norway vs Moldova | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via AP

Norway's Erling Haaland, right, gets past Moldova goalkeeper Cristian Avram before scoring his fourth goal of the game during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

4/10
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Norway vs Moldova
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Moldova vs Norway | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP

Norway's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

5/10
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Moldova vs Norway
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Norway vs Moldova | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP

Norway's Thelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

6/10
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Norway vs Moldova
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Moldova vs Norway | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via AP

Norway's Martin Ødegaard celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

7/10
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Moldova vs Norway
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Norway vs Moldova | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP

Norway's Erling Braut Haaland, left, celebrates scoring with Martin Ødegaard during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

8/10
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Norway vs Moldova
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Moldova vs Norway | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via AP

Norway's Erling Haaland, left, scores past Moldova's Vladislav Baboglo during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

9/10
Moldova Norway WCup Soccer
Norway Moldova WCup Soccer | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via AP

Norway's Erling Haaland, right, in action during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

10/10
Moldova Norway WCup Soccer
Norway Moldova WCup Soccer | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP

Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Moldova at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  3. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

  4. SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  4. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  5. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  5. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis