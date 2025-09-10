Football

Norway 11-1 Moldova, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Five-Star Erling Haaland Powers NOR Win

Playing with stitches in his face following an accident with a bus door, Erling Haaland scored five goals, including a first-half hat trick, as Norway demolished Moldova 11-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying on Wednesday (September 10, 2025) to extend their lead over Italy at the top of Group I to six points. Norway have played one more game. Haaland's five-goal haul marked a personal best for Norway and was the most scored by a European man in a World Cup qualifier since Austria’s Hans Krankl netted six against Malta in 1977.