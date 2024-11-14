Northern Ireland will cross swords against Belarus in matchday five of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season at Windsor Park in Belfast on Saturday (1:15 am IST), November 16. (More Football News)
The hosts Northern Ireland will be flying high on confidence after they humbled Bulgaria 5-0 at home, thanks to Issac Price’s hattrick.
Belarus, managed by Carlos Alos, will be eyeing for an unlikely upset having won just one of their last five games. However, they have taken at least a point of every game they have featured in their last four.
Northern Ireland sit pretty on top of their group with seven points, while Belarus are second with six in their kitty.
Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details
When is the Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, 16 November at 1:15 AM IST.
Where is the Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The live telecast of the Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.