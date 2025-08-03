NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FT, Durand Cup: Who Won Group E Match Yesterday?

Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the top scorer from Indian Super League 2024-25, netted a superb hat-trick for defending champions NorthEast United FC. Mohammad Amir scored in the 88th minute for Malaysian Armed Forces FT

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
NorthEast United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup
NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FT, Durand Cup: Action from the Group E match in Shillong. Photo: X/Durand Cup
info_icon

Defending champions NorthEast United FC secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces FT (ATM FA) in their opening Group E match of the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Saturday.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the top scorer from last season's ISL, starred for NEUFC with a stunning hat-trick (23’, 29’, 70’) to kick off the title defence in style.

For the losers, Mohammad Amir scored a consolation goal in the 88th minute.

The match started with both teams pressing hard and battling for possession. However, the breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when debutant Andres Rodriguez delivered a sublime through ball for Ajaraie, who coolly slotted it past the keeper with his left foot, sending it into the right corner.

Just six minutes later, the Moroccan doubled the lead after a sublime team move. Initiated by Ajaraie himself, the forward played it wide to Jithin, who dazzled the defence with close control inside the box before squaring it back. Ajaraie made no mistake from close range, smashing it into the roof of the net.

Lalbiakdika had an opportunity to make it 3-0 in the 39th minute but failed to keep his volley down. Moments later, Jithin floated in a cross for Ajaraie, but the Malaysian keeper was quick off his line to cut out the danger.

The best chance for the visitors came just before halftime, when Ibrahim Muhamat’s curling effort from the edge of the box was palmed away by Dipesh Chauhan.

The second half began on an even footing, with both sides probing but unable to create any clear-cut chances early on. In the 59th minute, a shot from Muhammad Amir Faizal was blocked by Highlanders’ defender Lalbiakdika, who had come on at halftime to replace Zabaco.

The Malaysian Armed Forces began to show more attacking intent, coming close on two occasions in the final 10 minutes. However, they failed to capitalise, with poor finishing letting them down.

Despite the Malaysian Armed Forces enjoying a momentary better spell, it was Ajaraie again who delivered the knockout blow. In the 70th minute, Bekey Oram delivered a lofted diagonal from the right half-space that found Ajaraie on the left. The Moroccan danced past defenders before curling a majestic left-footed shot into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick and seal the game.

The Malaysian Armed Forces finally pulled one back in the 88th minute, with Muhammad Amir Faisal converting from close range, but it proved no more than a late consolation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball