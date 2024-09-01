Nico Williams Unsure On Long-Term Athletic Bilbao Future; Says 'God Knows What Will Happen'

Nico Williams remains happy at Athletic Bilbao for now but is unsure what his long-term future holds, saying: "God knows what will happen." (More Sports News)
Williams reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Arsenal during the recent transfer window, having enjoyed a terrific campaign as Spain won Euro 2024.
The winger played six of La Roja's seven games in Germany, scoring twice and laying on one assist.
Only fellow Spain wideman Lamine Yamal (19) bettered his 13 chances created at the tournament, while he ranked second for successful dribbles (13) to Dani Olmo (14).
Williams has three years remaining on his contract with Athletic but that deal contains a €55million release clause, yet no club activated it before the window closed on Friday.
Speaking to DAZN after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, the 22-year-old insisted he remains content in the Basque Country.
"There were approaches from many clubs. I did well at the Euros and that's a great showcase," he said.
"I had many clubs to choose from but my heart is with Athletic. I'm happy here, I'm very happy here. God knows what will happen in the future."
Athletic have four points from as many matches in LaLiga this season, having also beaten Valencia, drawn with Getafe and lost to Barcelona.