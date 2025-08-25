Newcastle United Vs Liverpool, Premier League: LFC Boss Arne Slot Warns Players Ahead Of NUFC Test

Liverpool, who have made seven summer acquisitions, including record signing Florian Wirtz, head to St James’ Park having ignited the Alexander Isak transfer saga following a reported £110m bid

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arne-Slot
Arne Slot challenges his players
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NUFC welcome LFC in what proves to be an acid test for the Reds boss

  • Liverpool have been in the news for pursuing Magpies' Isak

  • Reds boss has warned his players of a hostile welcome

Arne Slot has challenged his side to be “much better than we were”, as Liverpool take on Newcastle at St James’ Park on Monday following their opening day win over Bournemouth.

New signing Hugo Ekitike was on the scoresheet as Arne Slot’s Reds knocked four past Bournemouth to get their title defence off to a perfect start, with the reigning champions looking to begin their campaign with back-to-back victories.

Liverpool, who have made seven summer acquisitions, including record signing Florian Wirtz, head to St James’ Park having ignited the Alexander Isak transfer saga following a reported £110m bid.

Monday’s game, the Magpies' first Premier League home match of the campaign, is set to be a raucous occasion with no love lost between the two clubs this summer.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated showdown between last season’s EFL Cup finalists, Arne Slot was quizzed about Liverpool’s pursuit of Isak: "He scored against us in the League Cup final, and he scored against us in the away game [last season].

Arne Slot has hailed Newcastle's quality - null
Newcastle United Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch

BY Stats Perform

"So yeah, if they have him, he's a big, big, big threat, but like any other team in the Premier League, if one is injured or not there, it's not like the manager has to look at his bench and say, 'now I have no one to play anymore'.

Commenting on the fierce atmosphere that awaits his side, Slot said: The atmosphere was amazing last year [at St James' Park], and the intensity levels of their players were amazing, and there were no talks then. They fully deserved to win the League Cup final from us.

"What I do know is that we need to be much better than we were. In the end of the season, it was harder and harder for us to win our game. I think we had to rely a few times on our set-pieces back then as well."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madison Keys Vs Renata Zarazua Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  2. US Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Mayar Sherif, Jasmine Paolini Eases Past Destanee Aiava To Enter Second Round

  3. Liudmila Samsonova Vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  4. Sebastian Korda Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match On TV And Online

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien, US Open: How Serbian Overcame Fitness Issues To Enter Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  2. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  4. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  5. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  3. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  4. Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid, Treatment Support For Disaster-Hit Families

  5. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Indian Among Five Killed As Tour Bus Crashes Returning From Niagara Falls To New York

  4. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr