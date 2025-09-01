Premier League 2025-26: Nick Woltemade Would Have Made A Difference, Says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe feels Newcastle United’s new club-record signing Nick Woltemade could have changed the outcome of their goalless draw with Leeds, having watched from the stands after completing his €80m move from Stuttgart

  • Nick Woltemade joined Newcastle United from Stuttgart earlier on Saturday

  • Eddie Howe believes Nick Woltemade would have made a major difference in goalless draw with Leeds United

  • Leeds and Newcastle combined for just three shots on target

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United's new club-record signing Nick Woltemade would have made a major difference during their dour goalless draw with Leeds United.

Having completed his €80m (£69m) move from Stuttgart earlier on Saturday, Woltemade was in the stands as Newcastle failed to find a route to goal at Elland Road.

Newcastle gave William Osula a rare chance to lead the line with Alexander Isak still absent as he pushes for a move to Liverpool. Anthony Gordon, who deputised for the Swede in their first two games of the Premier League season, was beginning a three-match ban after being sent off against the Reds on Monday.

Leeds and Newcastle combined for just three shots on target (one for Leeds, two for Newcastle) and 1.01 xG (0.59 for Leeds and 0.42 for Newcastle).

That is the second-lowest tally in any Premier League game since the start of last season, with only Fulham versus Manchester United in January (0.93) producing a lower figure.

Woltemade scored 17 goals in all competitions for Stuttgart last season, and Howe was frustrated not to have him available for Saturday's game.

Howe told BBC Radio 5 Live of the Germany forward: "I like the different dimensions to his game. 

"Of course, he's a big presence, he's a big man, but he has really good technical skills and really good creative ideas around the box. 

"If he was playing today, he would've helped us in that respect, seeing what other players can't. 

"He'll need a period where he adapts and he understands what we ask of him and the test the Premier League will bring him, but I think he will score goals and he'll hopefully be a fantastic addition for us."

Newcastle have now failed to score in four of their last five Premier League games dating back to last term, having only been shut out three times in their previous 28. 

Howe needs they need to do much better, irrespective of their lack of options.

He said: "Any team in the Premier League would miss their centre-forward, so I think we're in that bracket, but we're also missing Anthony Gordon and Joelinton too.

"I don't think I can stand here and use that as an excuse. We still have very good players and can do more in that final third.

"It's never been an issue for us, scoring goals, so we need to turn that round very quickly."

Asked for an update on the future of Isak, who was the subject of a £110m bid from Liverpool at the start of August, Howe said: "I'm very much in your boat really, waiting to find out what's going to happen. We can't wait for the finish line, because we need clarity to move forward."

While Newcastle are still waiting for their first win of the campaign, taking two points from three games, Leeds are on four and are still unbeaten at Elland Road.

"I am happy with our home games," boss Daniel Farke said. "We played one of the best sides in the United Kingdom and we dominated. It was a pretty competitive game.

"This is exactly how a newly promoted side has to approach a game, with rock-solid defending and not giving any chances away."

