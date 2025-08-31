Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United: Woltemade Watches On As Howe's Men Toil In Attack

Leeds vs Newcastle Report: Germany striker Woltemade was present in the stands at Elland Road after completing his €80m (£69m) switch from Stuttgart earlier on Saturday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leeds vs Newcastle Report
Sandro Tonali battles for possession with Anton Stach
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday

  • Newcastle United remain without a win in the Premier League this season

  • New Newcastle signing Nick Woltemade was present in the stands

Newcastle United are still without a win in the Premier League this season, having drawn 0-0 with Leeds United in front of new club-record signing Nick Woltemade.

Germany striker Woltemade was present in the stands at Elland Road after completing his €80m (£69m) switch from Stuttgart earlier on Saturday.

But he was made to sit through a dour attacking display from Eddie Howe's men, who were also without suspended winger Anthony Gordon and striker Alexander Isak, who is reportedly pushing to join Liverpool before Monday's transfer deadline.

Jacob Murphy twice worked Lucas Perri in the Leeds goal, seeing a shot beaten away late in the first half then trying his luck from range after the interval.

But arguably the best chance of the game fell to Leeds, who did not register a single shot on target until the 90th minute.

Jayden Bogle slipped substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin in behind, but the former Everton man saw his shot blocked by the legs of Nick Pope.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Both sides fail to fire

It is fair to say Saturday's late kick-off was not one for the football purists. The sides attempted 18 shots between them (10 for Leeds and eight for Newcastle), but just three of those were on target (one for Leeds, two for Newcastle).

Related Content
Related Content

They also combined to create just 1.01 expected goals (xG), with Leeds tallying 0.59 and Newcastle 0.42. 

Since the start of last season, only one Premier League match has had a lower combined xG figure, with Fulham and Manchester United producing just 0.93 xG when they faced off at Craven Cottage in January, in a 1-0 win for the Red Devils.

Newcastle have now gone five Premier League games without a win dating back to last season (two draws, three losses), their longest run since October 2024 (also five).

They have failed to net in four of those five games, more than in their previous 28 league matches (three). Howe will hope Woltemade can continue after the international break, regardless of whether Isak stays put or leaves for Anfield.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

  3. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  4. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  5. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  3. Maratha Activist Demands 10% OBC Quota, Warns Govt

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  4. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars