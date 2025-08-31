Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday
Newcastle United remain without a win in the Premier League this season
New Newcastle signing Nick Woltemade was present in the stands
Newcastle United are still without a win in the Premier League this season, having drawn 0-0 with Leeds United in front of new club-record signing Nick Woltemade.
Germany striker Woltemade was present in the stands at Elland Road after completing his €80m (£69m) switch from Stuttgart earlier on Saturday.
But he was made to sit through a dour attacking display from Eddie Howe's men, who were also without suspended winger Anthony Gordon and striker Alexander Isak, who is reportedly pushing to join Liverpool before Monday's transfer deadline.
Jacob Murphy twice worked Lucas Perri in the Leeds goal, seeing a shot beaten away late in the first half then trying his luck from range after the interval.
But arguably the best chance of the game fell to Leeds, who did not register a single shot on target until the 90th minute.
Jayden Bogle slipped substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin in behind, but the former Everton man saw his shot blocked by the legs of Nick Pope.
Data Debrief: Both sides fail to fire
It is fair to say Saturday's late kick-off was not one for the football purists. The sides attempted 18 shots between them (10 for Leeds and eight for Newcastle), but just three of those were on target (one for Leeds, two for Newcastle).
They also combined to create just 1.01 expected goals (xG), with Leeds tallying 0.59 and Newcastle 0.42.
Since the start of last season, only one Premier League match has had a lower combined xG figure, with Fulham and Manchester United producing just 0.93 xG when they faced off at Craven Cottage in January, in a 1-0 win for the Red Devils.
Newcastle have now gone five Premier League games without a win dating back to last season (two draws, three losses), their longest run since October 2024 (also five).
They have failed to net in four of those five games, more than in their previous 28 league matches (three). Howe will hope Woltemade can continue after the international break, regardless of whether Isak stays put or leaves for Anfield.