Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester City: Eddie Howe Thrilled With Anthony Gordon's Leading Role In Draw

Eddie Howe hailed Anthony Gordon's performance after he proved decisive in Newcastle United's 1-1 draw with Manchester City. (More Football News)
Newcastle fell behind in the first half when Josko Gvardiol finished off a slick City move, but the home side hit back, with Gordon winning and converting a penalty to earn a point.
With Alexander Isak injured, Gordon, who has won seven penalties in the Premier League since the beginning of last season, at least four more than any other player during that time, led the line for Newcastle.
The England international performed brilliantly, creating two chances while also attempting four crosses as he dragged wide to stretch City's defence.
Speaking to TNT Sports, Howe said of Gordon: "I've said he is capable of doing the role.
"The highlight for me today was his energy and his running. He led the line really well and really pleased that he got his goal. Well deserved."
Gordon confirmed pre-match that he is close to signing a new deal to remain at Newcastle, despite speculation linking him with a move away.
After the match, he told TNT: "The way I play striker, you'll see a lot of pressing, just because I'm not an out-and-out number nine. I have to play it my way."
Newcastle have 11 points from their opening six games, and Gordon is encouraged by the tally given some of the performances this season.
He said: "It's a really good place to be considering we've been nowhere near what we can do. We've got so much more to give."
Howe too was delighted to see such a vast improvement from his side in comparison to their dismal performance away at Fulham last week, which saw them lose 3-1.
"We are happy, especially after last week," he told BBC Sport.
“That was a good display, that was us playing our way, brave. It was two teams going right at each other for probably 70 minutes.
"We got into really good crossing areas and I was really pleased with how we were off the ball and how we attacked the game. I can't ask for much more than that, the lads gave everything."