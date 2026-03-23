New York City FC 2-3 Inter Miami, MLS: Messi, Dos Santos Spark Come-From-Behind Victory For The Herons

Messi’s corner kick in the 74th minute helped set up a header by Micael and Inter Miami took a 3-2 lead. Noah Allen and David Ayala assisted on Micael’s first goal with his new team

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Lionel Messi, New York City FC vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Messi-led Inter Miami beat New York City FC 3-2 in their MLS fixture

  • The Herons climbed onto second-place in the Eastern Conference

  • Messi scored off a free-kick which was his 54th goal in his 58th MLS appearance

Lionel Messi scored the equalizer off a free kick in the second half before helping to set up Micael dos Santos’ winner and Inter Miami came from behind to beat New York City FC 3-2 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Inter Miami (3-1-1) pulled into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference by handing NYCFC (3-1-1) its first loss.

Gonzalo Luján scored his first career goal — unassisted off a rebound in the 4th minute to give Inter Miami an early lead. The 21-year-old defender has started in 23 of his 30 career appearances.

Nicolás Fernández continued his red-hot start with his fifth goal, scoring off a free kick in the 17th minute to pull NYCFC even. Fernández has eight goals in 16 career appearances since last season.

Agustín Ojeda scored — with assists from Maxi Moralez and Kevin O’Toole — to give NYCFC a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute. It was Ojeda’s second goal this season and his fifth in 61 career matches. Moralez already has four assists this season.

The advantage lasted for two minutes until Messi drilled a left-footed free kick that ricocheted its way past Matt Freese for his fourth goal this season. It was Messi’s 54th goal in his 58th MLS appearance. The Argentine legend has scored 901 goals in his illustrious international and club career.

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Messi’s corner kick in the 74th minute helped set up a header by Micael and Inter Miami took a 3-2 lead. Noah Allen and David Ayala assisted on Micael’s first goal with his new team.

Dayne St. Claire turned away three shots on goal for Inter Miami in his first season with the defending MLS Cup champions. He has surrendered eight goals in his four starts.

Matt Freese had five saves for NYCFC.

Messi had shots bounce off the post and crossbar in the first half.

NYCFC leads the series 7-4-4, but Miami has gone 3-0-4 in the last seven matchups.

Up next

Miami: Hosts Austin FC on April 4.

New York: Hosts St. Louis City on April 4.

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