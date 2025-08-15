Nathan Broadhead Completes Wrexham Move In Club-Record Deal

The 27-year-old Nathan Broadhead played 18 Premier League games for Ipswich last season, netting two goals, and has also appeared in the Europa League with Everton

Summary
  • Nathan Broadhead joins Wrexham from Ipswich on a four-year, club-record £10m deal

  • The 27-year-old has Premier League, Europa League, and Championship experience

  • He is Wrexham’s ninth summer signing, joining players like Kieffer Moore and Conor Coady

Wrexham have announced the permanent signing of Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich.

Broadhead has agreed to a four-year deal with the Tractor Boys for a reported club-record £10m transfer fee.

The 27-year-old played 18 times in the Premier League for Ipswich last season, scoring twice in that time, and has played in the Europa League during his time with Everton.

Broadhead also has plenty of experience in the Championship, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists in 61 games.

Following 15 years at various age groups with Everton, loan spells with Burton Albion, Sunderland, and Wigan, and three years with Ipswich, Broadhead now returns to the club where he was an academy player.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to join the club,” said Broadhead.

“Belief is going to be the biggest thing for us this season. We want to get everyone from North Wales down to the Stok Cae Ras and to show that belief in us.”

Manager Phil Parkinson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Nathan to the club, he’s a local boy who had a real desire to come and play for his hometown club. 

“We’re all looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons.”

Broadhead is Wrexham’s ninth summer signing, joining the likes of Kieffer Moore, Conor Coady, Danny Ward and Josh Windass through the door.

The club broke their transfer record earlier in this window too, signing Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest for a reported £3m.

