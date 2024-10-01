Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Mumbai City FC will go head-to-head against Bengaluru FC in matchweek 4 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 2. (More Football News)
Petr Kratky’s men come into the contest after their 3-2 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, and are placed 11th in the Super League table with just a point to their name after two games.
While on the other hand, the Blues from Bengaluru, sit pretty at the top of the table with nine points from three games, and enter the fixture after hammering Mohun Bagan 3-0 at home.
Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
In their previous 17 meetings in the ISL, Mumbai City have a slight advantage, winning nine, while Bengaluru have won seven, and one game has ended in a draw.
Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
The Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30pm IST at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.
Where will the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.