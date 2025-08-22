Morgan Rogers Happy At Aston Villa Amid Exit Rumours

Rogers, 23, has become a key player for Unai Emery's side after joining from Middlesbrough in February 2024 and earning six England caps since his switch to Villa Park

  • Morgan Rogers is happy at Aston Villa amid links with Chelsea and Tottenham

  • However, he has also said that he cannot predict the future

  • Rogers says his focus is on the pitch and showcasing his talent

Morgan Rogers accepts he cannot predict the future but insists he is happy at Aston Villa.

Rogers, 23, has become a key player for Unai Emery's side after joining from Middlesbrough in February 2024 and earning six England caps since his switch to Villa Park.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with both Chelsea and Tottenham during the transfer window, with reports exacerbating that the latter might step up their interest after seeing their move for Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze hijacked by Arsenal.

But, when speaking to The Times, Rogers says his focus is on the pitch and showcasing his talent.

"I'm happy here," he said. "I love football. 

"I love nothing more than just coming out on the pitch and playing football and that’s what I’m doing. I don’t think about anything else. 

"I can't predict the next 12 months or anything in the future. It's just about playing football, enjoying my football and showing everyone what I can do."

Rogers started 37 of Villa's 38 Premier League games last season, and a further 12 in their Champions League campaign.

He credits boss Unai Emery for giving him the confidence to flourish in a breakout campaign.

"The manager giving me loads of trust and playing me through the good and the bad times really helped," Rogers added. 

"I'm not always going to be perfect, everything's not always going to come off the way I play. It's not possible for everything to work and for it to be a good day all the time, but the manager had that belief in me.

"I remember him telling me at one stage that the reason he's kept me on in certain games is because he knows that if I keep going at it, the moment will come and the chance will come and he wants that to fall to me. 

"Giving me that pressure and that challenge helped me step up and show that I can be a big part of this group."

