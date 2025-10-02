Football

Monaco 2-2 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: MCFC Come Away With Draw Despite Erling Haaland Brace

Erling Haaland did what Erling Haaland does with two more goals in the Champions League, but it wasn’t enough to seal victory in Monaco. Having become the quickest player to reach 50 goals in the competition last month, the Norwegian looks certain to become the quickest to reach 60. Lionel Messi managed it in 80 appearances. Haaland is on 52 after 50 games. But that will be of little comfort to Pep Guardiola, who watched his team squander two points by conceding a late penalty that Dier converted to seal the draw. “It isn’t good enough,” Haaland said. “We have to try to win the next game. It is the only thing we can do.”

UEFA Champions League: Monaco Vs Manchester City
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Monaco | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, top, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

2/10
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Monaco
UEFA Champions League: Monaco Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Monaco's Thilo Kehrer celebrates after teammate Eric Dier scored from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

3/10
Champions League 2025-26: Monaco Vs Manchester City
Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Monaco | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Monaco's Eric Dier, left, celebrates with teammates after he scored from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

4/10
Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Monaco
Champions League 2025-26: Monaco Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol gets away from Monaco's Thilo Kehrer during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

5/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Monaco Vs Manchester City
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Monaco | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Monaco's Krepin Diatta clashes with Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

6/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Monaco
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Monaco Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Manchester City's Erling Haaland takes a shot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

7/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Monaco Vs Manchester City
Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Monaco | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, takes a shot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

8/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Monaco
Champions League Soccer Match: Monaco Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

9/10
Monaco Soccer Champions League: Monaco Vs Manchester City
Monaco Soccer Champions League: Manchester City vs Monaco | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, scores the opening goal despite the challenge of Monaco's Mohammed Salisu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

10/10
Monaco Soccer Champions League: Manchester City vs Monaco
Monaco Soccer Champions League: Monaco Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores the opening goal despite the challenge of Monaco's Mohammed Salisu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

