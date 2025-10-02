Manchester City's Erling Haaland, top, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Monaco's Thilo Kehrer celebrates after teammate Eric Dier scored from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Monaco's Eric Dier, left, celebrates with teammates after he scored from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol gets away from Monaco's Thilo Kehrer during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Monaco's Krepin Diatta clashes with Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland takes a shot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, takes a shot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, scores the opening goal despite the challenge of Monaco's Mohammed Salisu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores the opening goal despite the challenge of Monaco's Mohammed Salisu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.