Football

Monaco 2-2 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: MCFC Come Away With Draw Despite Erling Haaland Brace

Erling Haaland did what Erling Haaland does with two more goals in the Champions League, but it wasn’t enough to seal victory in Monaco. Having become the quickest player to reach 50 goals in the competition last month, the Norwegian looks certain to become the quickest to reach 60. Lionel Messi managed it in 80 appearances. Haaland is on 52 after 50 games. But that will be of little comfort to Pep Guardiola, who watched his team squander two points by conceding a late penalty that Dier converted to seal the draw. “It isn’t good enough,” Haaland said. “We have to try to win the next game. It is the only thing we can do.”