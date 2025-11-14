Moldova 0-2 Italy, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Azzurri Leave It Late To Beat Minnows
Italy left it late to seal a 2-0 win over minnows Moldova in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at Zimbru Stadium. The home side held firm against one-way traffic from the Azzurri forwards for most of the match, with Italy needing 88 minutes for Gianluca Mancini to give them the breakthrough. An injury-time header from Francesco Pio Esposito sealed the win. Moldova had an opportunity through Virgiliu Postolachi, but failed to have a shot on target. Italy, despite being second in Group I, will likely have to go to the play-offs due to Norway's significant goal difference advantage.
