AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan Seek Change In Venue Ahead Of Sepahan SC Clash, Cite Safety Concern

The Mariners, who lost their ACL 2 opener to Ahal FK on September 16, clarified that they were not refusing to travel, but want the AFC to address their concerns

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25.
File photo of Mohun Bagan Super Giant players. Photo: ISL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MBSG have cited safety concern ahead of their AFC Champions League 2 fixture against Sephahan SC

  • They have already applied for visas and made travel arrangements, but uncertainty persists

  • Sepahan manager Moharram Navidkia maintained there is no problem

Mohun Bagan, the current Indian Super League champions, have formally requested the Asian Football Federation (AFC) to shift their upcoming AFC Champions League 2 fixture against Iranian club, Sephahan SC, on September 30 to another venue citing player safety concerns.

MBSG have already applied for visas and made travel arrangements, but uncertainty persists over the participation of foreigners Tom Aldred, Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings, as nationals from the UK and Australia face additional restrictions in Iran.

Sepahan manager Moharram Navidkia maintained there is no problem. "Visas have been issued to every Mohun Bagan squad member, including their foreign players. There is no issue from our side," he said..

The Mariners, who lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium here on September 16, clarified they are not refusing to travel, but want the AFC to address their concerns.

Failure to turn up could mean heavy sanctions and jeopardise future participation of Indian clubs in ACL 2. Last season, Mumbai City FC were forced to play in Tehran without key foreigners.

Related Content
Related Content

Mohun Bagan now face two back-to-back away games against Sepahan on September 30 and Jordan's Al Hussain on October 21.

Super Cup Stance

Mohun Bagan have also written to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ahead of the upcoming Super Cup, requesting the organisers to restrict the foreign player quota to four instead of the proposed six.

It is learnt that the federation is planning to allow clubs to register and field up to six foreigners in this year's edition. In response, Mohun Bagan have urged for a cap of four to ensure greater opportunities for the Indians.

The federation had earlier permitted six foreigners in the competition, primarily because several ISL's top domestic players were away on national duty.

Mohun Bagan in their letter have cited AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey's earlier remarks in support of their stance.

Chaubey had said reducing the number of foreigners in domestic competitions would benefit the national team, and the club reiterated this in their letter.

Earlier this month, East Bengal, too, had written to the federation seeking clarity on the rule.

The group stage draw of the Super Cup is scheduled to be held virtually on Thursday. The tournament proper will kick off in Goa on October 25.

Odisha FC have opted out, but the rest of the ISL clubs will participate along with four I-League sides -- Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala and Rajasthan United.

Traditionally held as the final tournament of the season, the Super Cup this time will mark the beginning of the domestic calendar with uncertainty surrounding the top-tier ISL.

The winners will earn a berth in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifiers for the 2026-27 season.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Hardik Pandya Departs On 38 As IND Finish 168/6

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI

  4. OTD In 2007: India Beat Pakistan In Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Final

  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

  2. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

  5. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Turkish President Erdogan Speaks About Kashmir At UNGA

  4. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  5. Ukrainian Drone Barrage Disrupts Moscow Air Traffic, Over 200 Flights Affected

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures