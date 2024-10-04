Football

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL Preview: Debutants Look To Build On Victory In Kolkata Derby

The black and white brigade secured their maiden win in the ISL by defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 last week with Lalremsanga Fanai scoring the decisive goal

Durand Cup 2nd semifinal-Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Bengaluru FC_1
Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal against Bengaluru FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

Fresh off their maiden ISL victory in an away match against Chennaiyin FC, debutants Mohammedan Sporting will aim to carry the same momentum when they square off with heavyweights Mohun Bagan in a lesser known 'Kolkata Derby' this Saturday. (Streaming | More Sports News)

With bragging rights as well as points on the line, Mohammedan Sporting will be eager to prove themselves against one of Indian football’s most dominant forces and resume their rivalry in the ISL.

The black and white brigade secured their maiden win in the ISL by defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 last week with Lalremsanga Fanai scoring the decisive goal.

Despite Chennaiyin’s attempts to fight back in the second-half, Mohammedan's defence led by Joseph Adjei and Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak remained resolute to take home full three points that has kept them ahead of the city rivals on goal difference.

Mohun Bagan, who are the League Shield Winners, on the other hand are coming on the back of a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC as they will be looking to regroup and infuse fresh energy to their attacking duo of Dimitri petratos and Jason Cummings.

Petratos is on the brink of his 50th ISL appearance for the Mariners, and his experience will be vital in guiding the team through in pressure cooker scenario.

Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day - | Photo: PTI
Indian Super League 2024-25 Preview: Bigger, But Will It Promise To Be Better?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The key for the midfield marshalled by Greg Stewart and Manvir Singh will be to dominate possession, pressing high up the pitch and using their full-backs to provide width.

Lalengmawia Ralte has been flawless defensively, winning all 14 of his attempted tackles this season, which will be crucial in stopping Mohammedan's attacks.

Despite their attacking prowess, Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina has expressed concern about his team’s defensive frailties.

The Mariners have conceded seven goals in their three matches so far, which has put pressure on their ability to secure results.

Molina has identified that many of their defensive issues stem from mistakes in attack, emphasising that improving their offensive play will help tighten the defense.

"We’re conceding too many goals, and some of them are due to mistakes at the back, but most are because of errors in attack. To improve defensively, we need to attack better,” Molina said.

Mohammedan Sporting, however, may opt for a more cautious approach as they are likely to sit back, absorb pressure, and hit on the counter using the pace of Alexis Gomez and Franca up front.

Kick-off 7.30pm.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Shafali Falls Early In IND-W Pursuit Of 161-Run Target
  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Umpires Call Amelia Kerr Back After Bizarre Run-Out
  3. South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11
  4. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12
  5. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Hit Fifties In South Africa's 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 3-3 NEUFC; Herrera Gives Gaurs Equaliser
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL Preview: Debutants Look To Build On Victory In Kolkata Derby
  3. Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Wary Of Holstein Kiel Threat Ahead Of Landmark Leverkusen Outing
  4. Champions League: Lille Loss A Reality Check For Real Madrid, Says Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti
  5. Premier League: Enzo Maresca Calls On Goal-Happy Chelsea To Tighten Up Versus Nottingham Forest
Tennis News
  1. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  2. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  3. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  4. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  5. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanpur Couple Cons Elderly In ₹35 Crore 'Time Machine' Scam Claiming To Reverse Aging
  2. Protests Erupt In Srinagar Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing | In Photos
  3. Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Scribes For Writings Perceived As Govt Criticism: SC
  4. Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  5. Viral Video Claims 188-Year-Old Man Found In Cave | Here's The Truth
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  4. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  5. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections