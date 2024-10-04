Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against fellow Kolkata rival, Mohammedan Sporting SC in the ISL 2024/25 season's first 'Kolkata Derby' on Saturday, October 5 at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Mariners will look to take this opportunity to pick up their dreadful form against the ISL newest entrants and boost their spot in the table.
However, Mohammedan Sporting Club will look to play spoilsport for the MBSG side and have their say in this season's ISL. This match will be their first-ever meeting the Indian Super League history.
Mohun Bagan:
Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos; Jason Cummings
Mohammedan Sporting:
Padam Chhetri (GK); Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte; Miraslov Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gomez, Makhan Chothe; Franca
When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.