Football

MBSG Vs MSC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are up against Mohammedan Sporting in this ISL 2024/25 season's first 'Kolkata Derby' on Saturday, October 5. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head records and other details of the MBSG vs MSC match

Mohun-Bagan-Super-Giant-X-Photo
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be taking on fellow 'rival' Mohammedan Sporting. Photo: X/mohunbagansg
info_icon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against fellow Kolkata rival, Mohammedan Sporting SC in the ISL 2024/25 season's first 'Kolkata Derby' on Saturday, October 5 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Mariners will look to take this opportunity to pick up their dreadful form against the ISL newest entrants and boost their spot in the table.

However, Mohammedan Sporting Club will look to play spoilsport for the MBSG side and have their say in this season's ISL. This match will be their first-ever meeting the Indian Super League history.

Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan:

Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos; Jason Cummings

Mohammedan Sporting:

Padam Chhetri (GK); Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte; Miraslov Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gomez, Makhan Chothe; Franca

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Nonkululeko Mlaba Strikes Twice In The Over; RSA-W - 79/5 (14 Overs)
  2. South Africa Vs West Indies Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Poonam Yadav's Unplayable Wrong'un To Ellyse Perry Is Greatest Moment Of Women's T20 WC - Watch
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. MBSG Vs MSC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. FIFA Implements Interim Transfer Rules To Facilitate Player Moves For Upcoming Club World Cup
  3. Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  4. Porto 3-3 Man United, Europa League: Erik Clarifies Marcus's Half-Time Substitution As Rotation
  5. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United, Premier League: The Numbers Game - Preview And Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jamaat-e-Islami: 'A Riddle Wrapped In A Mystery Inside An Enigma'
  2. The Fragmented Political Landscape Of Jammu And Kashmir
  3. The Journey Of Jamaat's Independent Candidates 
  4. Day In Pics: October 04, 2024
  5. 'Rights To Live With Dignity Extends To Incarcerated': SC Pronounces Certain Prison Rules As 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  2. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  3. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
  4. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  5. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections