Nepal Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview, Where To Watch Super Six Match

Nepal face Qatar in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on October 13. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Paudel
Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel in action Photo: X/@CricketNep
  • NEP take on QAT in the Super Six match

  • Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, will be firm favorites

  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 will be played at Al Amerat, Oman

Undefeated Nepal take on Qatar in their Super Six match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat, Oman, on Monday (October 13). Watch the Nepal vs Qatar cricket match live today.

Nepal entered the Super Six with a perfect record in the group stage, beating Kuwait by 58 runs and Japan by five wickets. In their first Super Six match, the Rohit Paudel-led Rhinos survived a thriller to beat the United Arab Emirates by one run. After posting 140/6, Nepal needed a last-ball run out, a direct hit from the skipper himself.

Qatar, meanwhile, have had mixed results. Mirza Baig & Co. suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the UAE in their opener, then bounced back to beat Malaysia by eight wickets, thus making the top six cut. But they lost to Oman in the Super Six by 34 runs.

Nepal Vs Qatar Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off in T20Is only three times. Qatar won their first meeting by four wickets in July 2019, but Nepal have won the next two, by 32 runs in April 2024, and most recently in April 2025, by eight wickets.

Nepal will next face Oman on Wednesday, before their final fixture against Samoa on Friday. Qatar's remaining Super Six matches are against Japan and Samoa, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualification Explained

The top three teams will qualify for the 20-team ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 6 to March 8 next year, in India and Sri Lanka.

Seven top teams from the previous world (excluding co-hosts India and Sri Lanka) -- Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States of America, and the West Indies, three teams via ICC rankings -- Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan -- have qualified.

Five more teams have also confirmed their Finals tickets via regional qualifiers - Canada (Americas), Italy and the Netherlands (Europe), and Namibia and Zimbabwe (Africa).

Nepal vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Nepal vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

The Nepal vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Monday, 13 October at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Nepal vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

Nepal vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

Nepal vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Saqlain Arshad

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh

Published At:
