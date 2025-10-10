Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: NEP Up Against JPN For Group B Supremacy

Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: NEP beat Kuwait in their last outing. Photo: X/CricketNep

Welcome to our live coverage of the eighth match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. Nepal take on Japan at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday, October 10 as the two teams continue their respective bids for one of three coveted spots in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Both sides began their respective campaigns with wins: Japan got the better of Kuwait by a five-wicket margin, and Nepal too beat Kuwait by 58 runs. The three teams are part of Group B, with Kuwait, the bottom-placed side, already eliminated as the other two have advanced to the Super Sixes. Follow the live cricket scores from the NEP vs JPN, 20-over match.

10 Oct 2025, 03:01:27 pm IST Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Start Time, Streaming The match starts at 4pm IST. The Nepal vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier:

10 Oct 2025, 02:12:03 pm IST Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Squads Japan: Kendel Fleming (c), Abhishek Anand, Eesam Rahman, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Ibrahim Takahashi, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Alexander Patmore (wk), Charles Hinze, Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Lake, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh