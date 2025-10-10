Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: NEP Up Against JPN For Group B Supremacy

Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Start Time, Streaming
The match starts at 4pm IST. The Nepal vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Squads
Japan: Kendel Fleming (c), Abhishek Anand, Eesam Rahman, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Ibrahim Takahashi, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Alexander Patmore (wk), Charles Hinze, Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Lake, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh
