Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025: BAN-W Eye Maiden ODI Win Against NZ-W

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: Bangladesh have never won a women's one-day international against New Zealand. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the BAN-W vs NZ-W match

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, Todays Womens ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match Updates
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025: White Ferns lost to South Africa in their previous outing. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 11 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be played between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 10). The White Ferns are winless after two games and will face the spin challenge of the Nigar Sultana-led side, who have one victory so far. But history is in favour of New Zealand, who are yet to taste defeat against Bangladesh in one-day internationals. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the BAN-W vs NZ-W match.
LIVE UPDATES

BAN-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Over In Delhi...

While we build up to the start of this Women's World Cup encounter, India have marched to a really strong position on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal has surged to yet another hundred, his seventh in Tests already, while Sai Sudharsan is batting alongside him with an unbeaten fifty to his name.

BAN-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming

The match starts at 3pm IST. The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

BAN-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fargana Hoque

Published At:
