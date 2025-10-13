Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, left, and Mohammad Rizwan, center, run between the wickets as South Africa's Kagiso Rabada watches during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, right and Mohammad Rizwan, center, run between the wickets as South Africa's Kagiso Rabada watches during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Simon Harmer, bottom, dives to field the ball during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy bowls during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali reacts after he is bowled out by South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.