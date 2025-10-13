Cricket

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: See Best Photos From Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Overnight batters Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan resumed the Pakistan innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa on Monday (October 13, 2025). The hosts got to 313 for five at the end of the first day, with Rizwan (62 not out) and Salman (52 not out) hitting unbeaten half centuries. Opener Imam-ul-Haq earlier played a fluent knock of 93 in his first Test after almost two years and together with captain Shan Masood, who made 76, gave Pakistan a strong start to their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with a 161-run second-wicket stand.