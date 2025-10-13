South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Vizag Rain Could Disrupt SA-W Vs BAN-W

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Proteas women look to extend their dominant run against Bangladesh in a high-stakes ICC Women’s World Cup clash at Visakhapatnam. Stay tuned for all live updates from the SA-W vs BAN-W match here

N
Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, Womens ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates:
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates: Proteas women look to extend their dominant run against Bangladesh in a high-stakes ICC Women’s World Cup clash at Visakhapatnam. X/ProteasWomenCSA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 14 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women. The match is being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 13, starting at 3 PM IST. South Africa comes into this clash with strong momentum after recent wins, while Bangladesh aims to bounce back and find consistency. Stay tuned for all live updates from the SA-W vs BAN-W match here.
LIVE UPDATES

SA-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Weather Report

Rain has dominated the build-up to this match. As soon as the India vs Australia game finished yesterday, heavy showers hit the ground, bringing the covers on. Precipitation chances remain high at around 50%, with rain predicted until at least 2 PM. The game is due to start at 3 PM IST, but even as skies are forecast to clear by match time, intermittent showers could still disrupt play. Temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C, making for warm and humid conditions. Significant dew is anticipated in the evening, potentially impacting the bowlers and making life trickier for fielding sides during the second innings.

Check the full weather report for SA-W Vs BAN-W match here.

SA-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info

The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between South Africa Vs Bangladesh will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the SA-W vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

SA-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen

SA-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 14 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women.

Stay tuned for all live updates from the SA-W vs BAN-W match here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Kuldeep,Bumrah Force Windies Collapse! | WI 311/9 (97)

  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Proteas Face BAN-W In Visakhapatnam

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: PAK Suffer Collapse To End With 378-Run Total

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Beat India With Highest Ever Chase In Women’s ODI History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. With 24 Days Left, Jan Suraaj Leads: Prashant Kishor’s Party First To Announce Candidates Amid NDA–INDIA Stalemate

  5. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

  5. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script