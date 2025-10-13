South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Vizag Rain Could Disrupt SA-W Vs BAN-W

SA-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Weather Report
Rain has dominated the build-up to this match. As soon as the India vs Australia game finished yesterday, heavy showers hit the ground, bringing the covers on. Precipitation chances remain high at around 50%, with rain predicted until at least 2 PM. The game is due to start at 3 PM IST, but even as skies are forecast to clear by match time, intermittent showers could still disrupt play. Temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C, making for warm and humid conditions. Significant dew is anticipated in the evening, potentially impacting the bowlers and making life trickier for fielding sides during the second innings.
The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between South Africa Vs Bangladesh will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the SA-W vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen
