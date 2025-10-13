South Africa Vs Bangladesh Prediction, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

South Africa aim to build on their recent momentum and continue their dominant run, while Bangladesh seek stability and a breakthrough performance in a high-stakes clash at Visakhapatnam. Check head-to-head record, match prediction, key stats, and other details here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • South Africa hold a dominant 18-3 head-to-head lead over Bangladesh in women's ODIs  

  • Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt lead South Africa’s batting battles, while Fargana Hoque tops for Bangladesh  

  • Google predicts South Africa with an 84% chance of victory, Bangladesh at 16%  

South Africa and Bangladesh clash in Match 14 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 13. South Africa enter the match with confidence, having registered two wins including a thrilling chase against India, while Bangladesh seek consistency after opening with a solid victory but then facing defeats. Both teams aim to strengthen their semifinal chances with a crucial victory in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Record

South Africa and Bangladesh have met 21 times in women’s ODIs, with South Africa dominating the rivalry at 18 wins to Bangladesh’s 3. Their most recent encounter saw South Africa win convincingly by 216 runs in Benoni in 2023. In Women’s ODI World Cups, these teams have met once before, where South Africa edged a 32-run win in Dunedin in 2022.

Check Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast And ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report for South Africa Vs Bangladesh here.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Match Prediction

Given their current form and historical dominance, South Africa are firm favourites. Google’s win predictor gives the Proteas an 84% chance of winning, with Bangladesh’s chances at 16%. South Africa’s deep batting and potent bowling attack make them the team to beat, while Bangladesh will rely heavily on key players to challenge the South African dominance.

Check live streaming details for the SA-W Vs BAN-W Women's World Cup match here.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Key Stats

Highest Run-Scorers

Lizelle Lee leads for South Africa with 712 runs at an average of 54.76 and a strike rate of 89.44 against Bangladesh. Laura Wolvaardt has also been prolific, scoring 421 runs at an average of 60.14. For Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque tops the charts with 496 runs at an average of 26.10.

Top Wicket-Takers

Marizanne Kapp heads the bowling attack for South Africa with 23 wickets at an average of 14.30 and an economy of 2.44. Dane van Niekerk supports well with 22 wickets. Khadija Tul Kubra leads Bangladesh with 22 wickets but at a higher average of 21.50.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Squads 

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque 

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
