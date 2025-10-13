South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast And ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

Rain has dominated the build-up to this match. As soon as the India vs Australia game finished yesterday, heavy showers hit the ground, bringing the covers on. Precipitation chances remain high at around 50%, with rain predicted until at least 2 PM. The game is due to start at 3 PM IST, but even as skies are forecast to clear by match time, intermittent showers could still disrupt play. Temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C, making for warm and humid conditions. Significant dew is anticipated in the evening, potentially impacting the bowlers and making life trickier for fielding sides during the second innings.