South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast And ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

Rain threat looms over Visakhapatnam with 50% precipitation chances and possible disruptions
The ACA-VDCA pitch is generally batters’ territory, but covers and moisture may help bowlers early before flattening out
Dew will play a major role in the second innings, further assisting batting under lights
South Africa and Bangladesh will clash in Match 14 of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 13. South Africa come into this contest on the back of back-to-back wins, buoyed by an exhilarating chase over India. Bangladesh arrive searching for stability after a strong start was followed by consecutive defeats. With both teams eyeing vital points, conditions in Vizag are likely to play a major role in determining the contest’s flow.
Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast
Rain has dominated the build-up to this match. As soon as the India vs Australia game finished yesterday, heavy showers hit the ground, bringing the covers on. Precipitation chances remain high at around 50%, with rain predicted until at least 2 PM. The game is due to start at 3 PM IST, but even as skies are forecast to clear by match time, intermittent showers could still disrupt play. Temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C, making for warm and humid conditions. Significant dew is anticipated in the evening, potentially impacting the bowlers and making life trickier for fielding sides during the second innings.
ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report
The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium traditionally offers a batter-friendly surface, as seen during yesterday’s India vs Australia encounter, where India posted 330 runs and batting looked straightforward for both teams despite a slightly slow outfield. With several spells of rain over the past day and a half, and the pitch under covers, expect early moisture and dampness. This could mean a touch of seam movement and initial sluggishness, making strokeplay trickier until the pitch dries out. Still, if the rain stays away, scoring becomes easier as the day progresses, though dew later on will aid batters and make gripping the ball a significant challenge for bowlers.
South Africa Vs Bangladesh Squads
Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen