South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch SA-W Vs BAN-W Match

South Africa take on Bangladesh in match 14 of ICC Women's World Cup
South Africa have won two out of their three matches in the tournament so far
Bangladesh have won only one out of their three matches
South Africa and Bangladesh will go face-to-face in Match 14 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The contest will take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 13.
South Africa arrive in this clash riding on a wave of confidence, having bounced back strongly from a disappointing start to the tournament. After a hammering by England, the Proteas registered an emphatic win over New Zealand and then pulled off a thrilling chase against India, thanks in large part to Nadine de Klerk’s heroics.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, face this match in desperate need of consistency. They began the tournament brightly with a big win over Pakistan, but subsequent losses to England and New Zealand have exposed their fragility, especially in the batting department.
If this match is anything like what’s come before, the toss and early sessions will be pivotal. Visakhapatnam has produced batting‑friendly surfaces in recent games, which means runs are likely on offer if conditions remain calm.
South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details
When is the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?
South Africa will square off against one of the most impressive side of the World Cup, Bangladesh in match number 14 on Sunday, October 13 from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?
The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between South Africa Vs Bangladesh will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the SA-W vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
South Africa Vs Bangladesh Squads
Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen