South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch SA-W Vs BAN-W Match

South Africa Women face Bangladesh in a crucial World Cup 2025 clash, with both teams eyeing momentum. South Africa look strong after recent wins, while Bangladesh seek consistency after mixed results

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Womens World Cup 2025
South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch SA-W Vs BAN-W Match | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

  • South Africa take on Bangladesh in match 14 of ICC Women's World Cup

  • South Africa have won two out of their three matches in the tournament so far

  • Bangladesh have won only one out of their three matches

South Africa and Bangladesh will go face-to-face in Match 14 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The contest will take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 13.

South Africa arrive in this clash riding on a wave of confidence, having bounced back strongly from a disappointing start to the tournament. After a hammering by England, the Proteas registered an emphatic win over New Zealand and then pulled off a thrilling chase against India, thanks in large part to Nadine de Klerk’s heroics.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, face this match in desperate need of consistency. They began the tournament brightly with a big win over Pakistan, but subsequent losses to England and New Zealand have exposed their fragility, especially in the batting department.

If this match is anything like what’s come before, the toss and early sessions will be pivotal. Visakhapatnam has produced batting‑friendly surfaces in recent games, which means runs are likely on offer if conditions remain calm.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details

When is the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?

South Africa will square off against one of the most impressive side of the World Cup, Bangladesh in match number 14 on Sunday, October 13 from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?

The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between South Africa Vs Bangladesh will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the SA-W vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh Squads

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
