India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs AUS-W Match?

Australia captain Alyssa Healy smashed 142 runs off just 107 balls as her team chased down India's record 330-run total to win the riveting match 13 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs australia icc womens world cup 2025 who won ind-w vs aus-w
Players of the two teams greet each other at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia beat India by three wickets in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

  • Alyssa Healy's side achieves highest-ever successful run chase in women's ODIs

  • Australians go top of table with seven points, while India remain on third with four points

Skipper Alyssa Healy unfurled a hundred touched with genius and grit as Australia achieved the highest-ever successful run chase in women's ODI to register a three-wicket win over India in their World Cup match in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Healy (142, 107 ball, 21x4, 3x6) toyed with the Indian bowlers as the seven-time champions ended up with 331 for seven, after the hosts garnered an impressive 330 riding on fifties by Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.

The previous highest successful run chase was Sri Lanka getting past 302 against South Africa in 2024.

The Australians went on top of the table with seven points, while India remained on third with four points.

Healy’s batting was all about pristine ball hitting, a result of her wonderfully supple wrists, allowing the right-hander to place the ball precisely in the desired areas.

She had a rather subdued record against pacer Kranti Gaud before this game, but on this night, Healy biffed the Indian for a six and three fours in an over to break the stranglehold.

Related Content
Related Content

Sneh Rana generally tried the fuller lengths, trying to cramp Healy for room but the Australian was equal to the task and brought out sweeps to find the often vacant arc between square leg and mid wicket or behind the fine leg.

Rana tried to bowl at a faster click but Healy slog swept the off-spinner for a six as the Australians motored well along the required rate. Healy fetched her fifty in 35 balls — the fastest in this edition of the tournament.

Amidst the Australian domination, left-arm spinner Sri Charani bowled an excellent spell (10-1-41-3) that gave India, who are without a sixth bowling option, a semblance of control in the middle overs.

The local girl grabbed the wickets of Phoebe Litchfield, who assisted Healy in a cavalier 85 runs stand for the opening wicket, and Annabel Sutherland, whom she foxed with a clever quicker, straight ball to castle.

With veteran Ellyse Perry retiring hurt, Australia appeared to be in a tight spot and the required rate too went past seven for the first time during the chase.

But Healy found a sensible partner in Ashleigh Gardner (45) as they added 95 runs for the fourth wicket to bring the Australians back into the match.

Healy then scripted her sixth WODI hundred, first as the captain of her country, with a single off Deepti Sharma, acknowledging the big moment with a simple wave of the bat.

She was eventually dismissed while attempting a cut off Charani, and substitute Radha Yadav took a fine catch at the edge of the circle.

Healy’s dismissal, perhaps, kicked up some nerves in the Australian camp as they lost Gardner, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Molineux to slip to 303 for seven from 265 for three. But Perry (47 not out) returned to apply the finishing touches.

Earlier, India woke up from their batting slumber through classy fifties by Mandhana and Rawal to post a 300-plus total.

Asked to bat first, India were served well by openers Mandhana (80, 66 balls) and Rawal (75, 96 balls) on a pitch that had little assistance for the Australian bowlers.

The genesis of India's batting charge was in the 155-run opening stand between Mandhana and Rawal in just 24.3 overs, also atoning for their previous individual and joint failures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa.

Elegantly aggressive is a paradox, but in Mandhana's case it is a truism. The left-hander took her time till the seventh over, but the introduction of left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (3/75) changed her and the team's tempo.

Mandhana welcomed Molineux, smashing 18 runs in her very first over that included a six and two fours.

Rawal was more a sidekick to Mandhana, but on occasions she showed her flair, dispatching off-spinner Gardner for two fours in a row.

But rather than brute force, silken smooth timing and precise placing shaped their partnership.

Mandhana brought up her fifty in 46 balls, and Rawal followed the suit a bit later off 69 balls.

During the course of her innings, 29-year-old Mandhana also completed 5000 runs in WODIs, earning the distinction of being the fastest and youngest player to achieve the feat.

Mandhana and Rawal also stitched together their sixth 100-run stand in 21 innings, now one shy of India’s record of seven between Purnima Raut and Mithali Raj (34 innings).

However, Mandhana was dismissed against the run of play, giving a simple catch to Litchfield in the deep off Molineux while trying to play a slog sweep.

Mandhana’s dismissal briefly allowed Australia to make a comeback, getting rid of Rawal, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol.

India were suddenly at 240 for four in the 38th over, and on the verge of squandering the hitherto acquired momentum.

But Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues added 54 runs for the fifth wicket to push India closer to the 300-run mark.

However, Ghosh holed out in the deep off pacer Sutherland (5/40), who used a slew of back-of-hand slower balls to bag some quick wickets towards the end.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Can Jadeja-Kuldeep Get Enough Purchase From Slow Pitch?

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Beat India With Highest Ever Chase In Women’s ODI History

  3. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  4. UAE Women Vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Streaming, ODI Series: Preview, Head-To-Head And Where To Watch

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  3. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  4. Taliban Backtracks, Allows Women To News Conference

  5. Day In Pics: October 12, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Madagascar President Warns Of Attempted Coup As Elite Soldiers Defect To Join Anti-Government Protests

  3. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  4. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  5. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics