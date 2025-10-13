ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Beat India With Highest Ever Chase In Women’s ODI History

Australia Women chased down 331, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI cricket
Alyssa Healy scored 142 off 107 balls, leading the chase and earning Player of the Match honors
India Women posted 330 batting first, but lost by 3 wickets with one over remaining in the 2025
Australia Women pulled off one of the greatest run chases ever witnessed in Women’s ODI cricket on October 12, 2025, in Visakhapatnam. Facing India Women in the ICC Women’s World Cup, Australia were asked to chase down an imposing target of 331 runs.
The host side had batted first and posted 330/10, something strong, setting up a huge test for the visitors. Alyssa Healy, opening as captain, would need to lead from the front and that's what exactly she did. Healy (142, 107 ball, 21x4, 3x6) toyed with the Indian bowlers, snatching the game away from the Women in Blue already.
India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Match Report
Asked to bat first, India were served well by openers Mandhana (80, 66 balls) and Rawal (75, 96 balls) on a pitch that had little assistance for the Australian bowlers. They built a 155-run opening stand and gave India a perfect start. During the course of her innings, 29-year-old Mandhana also completed 5000 runs in WODIs, earning the distinction of being the fastest and youngest player to achieve the feat.
However, the dismissal of Mandhana on 155 runs, forced India to be a little careful while playing big shots and the scoring rate dipped. Later in the innings, the middle order batters threw their wickets during crucial situations and they were wrapped up on 330 runs with 7 balls to spare.
Chasing the target, Australia showed urgency from ball one. Healy played with authority, scoring 142 off 107 balls. However, there were moments when Australia wobbled, middle overs brought some tight overs and a couple of wickets, but the depth in their batting paid dividends.
Ellyse Perry returned to the crease despite injury, contributing an undefeated 47, showcasing experience in crunch time. Meanwhile, India’s bowlers had decent spells but the damage was already done in the beginning. In the final overs, it came down to handling pressure. With six balls to spare, they crossed the line, winning by three wickets, and in doing so rewrote the record books.
Highest Successful ODI Run Chases in Women’s Cricket
That Australia achieved this record is especially meaningful considering the heritage of other chase records.
331 – AUSW vs INDW, Vizag, 2025 WC
302 – SLW vs SAW, Potchefstroom, 2024
289 – AUSW vs NZW, North Sydney, 2012
283 – AUSW vs INDW, Wankhede, 2023
282 – AUSW vs INDW, New Chandigarh, 2025
With the 331‑run chase, Australia have now moved to the top of this list, setting a new benchmark for what’s possible in women’s limited‑overs cricket. Alyssa Healy’s 142 will be remembered as one of the great captain’s knocks, and this match will be talked about for a long time.
With PTI Inputs