India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

John Campbell hit his maiden Test hundred as West Indies continued to frustrate India on the fourth day of the second and final Test at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (October 13, 2025). Ravindra Jadeja eventually dismissed Campbell, trapping him in front for 115 to break a 177-run partnership between Campbell and Shai Hope. The tourists had ended the third day trailing India by 97 runs after being asked to follow on. Kuldeep Yadav had registered his fifth fifer in just his 15th Test to help bowl out the tourists for 248 runs in their first essay.

West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 4 photo highlights_John Campbell
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dy 4 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' John Campbell celebrates after scoring a century on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 4 photo highlights_Ravindra Jadeja
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dy 4 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts to a catch possible catch of West Indies' Shai Hope on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 4 photo highlights_Jasprit Bumrah
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dy 4 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' John Campbell on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 4 photo highlights_Mohammed Siraj
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dy 4 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after beating West Indies' John Campbell on his delivery on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 4 photo highlights_Shai Hope
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dy 4 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' Shai Hope hugs batting partner West Indies' John Campbell on later's century on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 4 photo highlights_John Campbell
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dy 4 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' John Campbell plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

