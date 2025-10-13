Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

John Campbell hit his maiden Test hundred as West Indies continued to frustrate India on the fourth day of the second and final Test at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (October 13, 2025). Ravindra Jadeja eventually dismissed Campbell, trapping him in front for 115 to break a 177-run partnership between Campbell and Shai Hope. The tourists had ended the third day trailing India by 97 runs after being asked to follow on. Kuldeep Yadav had registered his fifth fifer in just his 15th Test to help bowl out the tourists for 248 runs in their first essay.