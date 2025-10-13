India Vs Kyrgyz Republic Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Where To Watch

India under-17 women's football team begin Group G campaign against Kyrgyz Republic
Young Tigresses had won SAFF U-17 Women's Championship in August 2025
India last competed in AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in 2005
India women's national under-17 football team starts their AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with a Group G fixture against the Kyrgyz Republic at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek, on Monday (October 13). Watch the India U-17 and Kyrgyzstan U-17 women's football match live today.
The Young Tigresses, coached by Joakim Alexandersson, come into the match on the back of a successful SAFF U-17 Women's Championship campaign. The squad has been in camp preparing, and Alexandersson is expected to field a settled core from the SAFF-winning squad.
India competed in the inaugural edition of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005, where they won one and lost two matches to finish third in Group A. Since then, they have failed to qualify for the tournament. Now, they are looking to end a 21-year wait to play in the continental age-group tournament.
At the senior level, the women's national team recently made history by qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2026 -- marking the first time India have qualified for the continental tournament through the qualification route.
Kyrgyzstan, the group hosts, have had limited exposure in recent times, and head coach Nematzhan Zakirov is still developing the team. Despite inheriting a strong Soviet Union football tradition, the women's team in the Kyrgyz Republic remains in the periphery.
That said, the home advantage could be a major factor during this qualifying campaign. Kyrgyzstan are chasing a maiden AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualification.
This match will set the tone for Group G, with only the top team progressing to the tournament Finals, to be held in China next year (April 30 to May 17). Uzbekistan complete the three-team Group G.
India's match against Uzbekistan will be played on Friday, while the Kyrgyzstan vs Uzbekistan fixture is scheduled two days earlier, on Wednesday (October 15).
India Vs Kyrgyz Republic, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Kyrgyz Republic, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match be played?
The India vs Kyrgyz Republic, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Monday, October 13, 2025 at 6:30pm IST.
Where will the India vs Kyrgyz Republic, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Kyrgyz Republic, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be streamed live on the Kyrgyz Sport TV YouTube Channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.