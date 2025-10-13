Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

Bihar Cricket Association names squad for first two rounds of Ranji Trophy 2025-26
Team to face Arunachal Pradesh in Plate League opener from October 15
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut at just 12
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting star, has been named Bihar's vice-captain for the team's opening two matches of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. Sakibul Gani will captain the team, which the Bihar Cricket Association announced late on Sunday (October 12, 2025).
Suryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut at just 12 during the 2023-24 season, and he later became the youngest player, at age 13, to secure an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. He has also represented India on Under-19 tours of England and Australia.
Bihar's Plate League Challenge And Suryavanshi's IPL Records
Bihar will face Arunachal Pradesh in their Plate League season-opener at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna starting October 15. After failing to win any match in the previous Ranji season, Bihar have been relegated to the Plate League.
Suryavanshi became the youngest player in IPL history at age 13 when Rajasthan Royals (RR) selected him ahead of this season. With a 35-ball century for RR against Gujarat Titans, the left-handed batter set a world record as the youngest (14) to score a T20 century in men's cricket, which was also the second fastest in the IPL.
Future Prospects And Bihar Squad For Ranji Trophy
Despite his appointment as vice-captain, Suryavanshi is unlikely to play the entire season for Bihar due to his potential selection in India's squad for the Under-19 World Cup , set to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia early next year.
Bihar squad: Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhashkar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vice-captain), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, and Sachin Kumar.