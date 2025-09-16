Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Mariners Announce Line-up For Ahal Showdown

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal against Bengaluru FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday 1 as Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Mariners, fresh from defending their ISL Shield but coming off a Durand Cup exit, look to make a strong start in Group C with new signings Robson Robinho, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings adding firepower. Ahal FK, playoff winners and second in their domestic league, bring six national team players and an attacking style that will test Mohun Bagan’s defence. Get Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Sept 2025, 07:27:35 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: 7' MBSG 0-0 AHA Ahal mean business, Berenov and Mirzoyev are buzzing around, slipping into those dangerous pockets and keeping the Mariners’ backline on edge. Mohun Bagan just can’t stamp their authority in midfield yet. But wait, Deepak Tangri flies in with a crunching, perfectly timed challenge. That interception draws a roar from the stands, just what the Mariners needed to settle the nerves.

16 Sept 2025, 07:23:58 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: 5' MBSG 0-0 AHA Early bite from Jason Cummins! He snatches the ball on the right, the crowd rises expecting fireworks, but as he cuts inside the move fizzles out and Ahal breathe again. A half-chance wasted, but you can sense the Mariners are itching to turn the screw.

16 Sept 2025, 07:19:38 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Kick Off We’re off in Kolkata! The roar at the Salt Lake Stadium is deafening as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Ahal FK kick off their AFC Champions League 2 Group C battle. The Mariners are in their fortress, and the early exchanges already have the crowd buzzing. Strap in, this one’s going to be lively.

16 Sept 2025, 07:00:39 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Preview Mohun Bagan Super Giant kick off their AFC Champions League 2 campaign against Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. After defending the ISL Shield but falling short in the Durand Cup, the Mariners will look to bounce back with help from new signing Robson Robinho, who joins an attack featuring Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Dimitrios Petratos, while Mehtab Singh strengthens a defence led by Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez.

16 Sept 2025, 06:39:20 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Starting XIs 📰 Your Mariners for today's #ACLTwo clash 🆚 Ahal FK 👊#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/YHonTakOsi — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) September 16, 2025

16 Sept 2025, 06:20:52 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Streaming Info The Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.