Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Mariners Announce Line-up For Ahal Showdown

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Get live scores and updates from the AFC Champions League Two Matchday 1 clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Ahal FK on Tuesday, 16 September, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2 Updates
Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal against Bengaluru FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday 1 as Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Mariners, fresh from defending their ISL Shield but coming off a Durand Cup exit, look to make a strong start in Group C with new signings Robson Robinho, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings adding firepower. Ahal FK, playoff winners and second in their domestic league, bring six national team players and an attacking style that will test Mohun Bagan’s defence. Get Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: 7' MBSG 0-0 AHA

Ahal mean business, Berenov and Mirzoyev are buzzing around, slipping into those dangerous pockets and keeping the Mariners’ backline on edge. Mohun Bagan just can’t stamp their authority in midfield yet.

But wait, Deepak Tangri flies in with a crunching, perfectly timed challenge. That interception draws a roar from the stands, just what the Mariners needed to settle the nerves.

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: 5' MBSG 0-0 AHA

Early bite from Jason Cummins! He snatches the ball on the right, the crowd rises expecting fireworks, but as he cuts inside the move fizzles out and Ahal breathe again. A half-chance wasted, but you can sense the Mariners are itching to turn the screw.

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Kick Off

We’re off in Kolkata! The roar at the Salt Lake Stadium is deafening as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Ahal FK kick off their AFC Champions League 2 Group C battle. The Mariners are in their fortress, and the early exchanges already have the crowd buzzing. Strap in, this one’s going to be lively.

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant kick off their AFC Champions League 2 campaign against Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. After defending the ISL Shield but falling short in the Durand Cup, the Mariners will look to bounce back with help from new signing Robson Robinho, who joins an attack featuring Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Dimitrios Petratos, while Mehtab Singh strengthens a defence led by Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez.

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Starting XIs

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Streaming Info

The Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2. Stay tuned for live scores and updates from this Matchday 1 clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Litton Das And Co Face Rashid Khan Challenge

  2. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  3. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  4. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  5. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  4. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

  5. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  2. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  3. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  4. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  5. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  3. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Beyond Blocs: How Africa Shapes Its Voice On The Global Stage

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP