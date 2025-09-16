Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Mariners Announce Line-up For Ahal Showdown

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: 7' MBSG 0-0 AHA
Ahal mean business, Berenov and Mirzoyev are buzzing around, slipping into those dangerous pockets and keeping the Mariners’ backline on edge. Mohun Bagan just can’t stamp their authority in midfield yet.
But wait, Deepak Tangri flies in with a crunching, perfectly timed challenge. That interception draws a roar from the stands, just what the Mariners needed to settle the nerves.
Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: 5' MBSG 0-0 AHA
Early bite from Jason Cummins! He snatches the ball on the right, the crowd rises expecting fireworks, but as he cuts inside the move fizzles out and Ahal breathe again. A half-chance wasted, but you can sense the Mariners are itching to turn the screw.
Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Kick Off
We’re off in Kolkata! The roar at the Salt Lake Stadium is deafening as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Ahal FK kick off their AFC Champions League 2 Group C battle. The Mariners are in their fortress, and the early exchanges already have the crowd buzzing. Strap in, this one’s going to be lively.
Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Preview
Mohun Bagan Super Giant kick off their AFC Champions League 2 campaign against Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. After defending the ISL Shield but falling short in the Durand Cup, the Mariners will look to bounce back with help from new signing Robson Robinho, who joins an attack featuring Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Dimitrios Petratos, while Mehtab Singh strengthens a defence led by Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez.
Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Streaming Info
The Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2. Stay tuned for live scores and updates from this Matchday 1 clash.