Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

Valentin Vacherot made history as the lowest-ranked ATP Masters champion by defeating cousin Arthur Rinderknech at the Shanghai Masters 2025

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Valentin Vacherot vs Arthur Rinderknech Shanghai Masters 2025 final
Valentin Vacherot celebrates his win in Shanghai Masters 2025 against Arthur Rinderknech.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Valentin Vacherot won Shanghai Masters 2025 against Arthur Rinderknech

  • He is the lowest-ranked ATP Masters champion at world number 204

  • Vacherot defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals

Valentin Vacherot became the lowest-ranked ATP Masters champion in history after beating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in a thrilling Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.

The world number 204 came from behind to defeat Rinderknech 4-6 6-3 6-3 after two hours and 15 minutes, claiming his maiden ATP title.

Vacherot was fresh from a remarkable victory over 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, but was broken in the third game of the opening set.

Rinderknech had already beaten Jiri Lehecka, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev to reach his second career ATP-level final, and endured no difficulty in drawing first blood after 41 minutes.

The duo were stubborn on serve at the start of the second set, dropping a combined four points across the first five games.

However, Vacherot got the crucial break in the eighth game after a blistering backhand down the line, before holding to level the final.

Vacherot then broke in the first game of the deciding set, and all the momentum was with him.

Rinderknech tried to tally, but Vacherot was ruthless on serve, winning 16 of 18 points, before a second break courtesy of a ripping forehand down the line secured a remarkable victory that will see him rocket to 40th in the ATP rankings.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Vacherot's victorious

Vacherot surpasses Borna Coric, who was 152nd in the world when he won in Cincinnati in 2022, as the lowest-ranked winner of an ATP Masters event.

The first Monegasque winner of an ATP title, he is also the third qualifier to win an ATP Masters event after Roberto Carretero (Hamburg in 1996) and Albert Portas (Hamburg in 2001).

Vacherot is the fifth player to win his maiden title at an ATP Masters, after Carretero, Portas, Chris Woodruff and Jakub Mensik.

He is also only the second to win four or more matches from a set down on the way to landing an ATP Masters title, after Tommy Haas in Stuttgart 24 years ago.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: AUS-W Win By 3 Wickets, Complete Highest Chase Ever

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

  5. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest, Youngest To Score 5,000 ODI Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. The Delhi High Court Ban On Sci-Hub Forces Us To Ask: Whose Labour, Who Profits?

  5. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

  3. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  4. Three Qatari Diplomats Killed In Car Crash Near Sharm El-Sheikh

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics