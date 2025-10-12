Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

Valentin Vacherot won Shanghai Masters 2025 against Arthur Rinderknech
He is the lowest-ranked ATP Masters champion at world number 204
Vacherot defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals
Valentin Vacherot became the lowest-ranked ATP Masters champion in history after beating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in a thrilling Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.
The world number 204 came from behind to defeat Rinderknech 4-6 6-3 6-3 after two hours and 15 minutes, claiming his maiden ATP title.
Vacherot was fresh from a remarkable victory over 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, but was broken in the third game of the opening set.
Rinderknech had already beaten Jiri Lehecka, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev to reach his second career ATP-level final, and endured no difficulty in drawing first blood after 41 minutes.
The duo were stubborn on serve at the start of the second set, dropping a combined four points across the first five games.
However, Vacherot got the crucial break in the eighth game after a blistering backhand down the line, before holding to level the final.
Vacherot then broke in the first game of the deciding set, and all the momentum was with him.
Rinderknech tried to tally, but Vacherot was ruthless on serve, winning 16 of 18 points, before a second break courtesy of a ripping forehand down the line secured a remarkable victory that will see him rocket to 40th in the ATP rankings.
Data Debrief: Vacherot's victorious
Vacherot surpasses Borna Coric, who was 152nd in the world when he won in Cincinnati in 2022, as the lowest-ranked winner of an ATP Masters event.
The first Monegasque winner of an ATP title, he is also the third qualifier to win an ATP Masters event after Roberto Carretero (Hamburg in 1996) and Albert Portas (Hamburg in 2001).
Vacherot is the fifth player to win his maiden title at an ATP Masters, after Carretero, Portas, Chris Woodruff and Jakub Mensik.
He is also only the second to win four or more matches from a set down on the way to landing an ATP Masters title, after Tommy Haas in Stuttgart 24 years ago.