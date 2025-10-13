India Vs Indonesia Live Streaming, U-23 Friendly: Preview, Previous Result And Where To Watch

India U23 won the previous contest 2-1 in Jakarta
Suhail Bhatt scored a brace in their victory
The match will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta
The Indian national under-23 football team will wrap up their tour of Indonesia 2025 with the second and final international friendly match at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta on Monday (October 13). Watch the India U23 vs Indonesia U-23 football match live today.
Naushad Moosa's Blue Colts emerge 2-1 winners in the first match on October 10, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat scoring a first-half brace (5', 26') before Dony Tri Pamungkas pulled one back for the hosts just before the break, 44th minute.
That result marked a promising start to India's brief tour, especially considering their recent momentum from the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, where they narrowly missed out on a Finals berth despite wins over Bahrain and Brunei. They finished second in Group H, behind hosts Qatar.
For India, they are part of a broader initiative by the All India Football Federation to provide more international exposure to the next generation of players. Head coach Naushad Moosa has emphasised the developmental value of these fixtures.
For Indonesia, these matches serve a similar purpose, especially after their own near-miss in the Asian Cup qualifiers, where they host Group J. Gerald Vanenburg's Young Grauda also finished second in the group, behind continental powerhouses South Korea, with one win, one draw, and a defeat.
India U-23’s squad
Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.
Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Arun Palande, Muhammed Saheef AP, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum.
Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bekey Oram, Danny Meitei Laishram, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan.
Forwards: Muhammed Suhail, Korou Singh Thingujam, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Sreekuttan MS, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.
When, Where To Watch India U-23 Vs Indonesia U-23 Live?
The international friendly between India U-23 and Indonesia U-23 can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website in India. For Indonesia viewers, the match can be watched on Indosiar, VidioSports and FIFA+.