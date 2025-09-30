Mohun Bagan Exit AFC Champions League Two 2025-26? Check AFC's Latest Statement

As per Article 5.2 of the competition regulations, their previous match has been annulled and will not count toward the final group standings. The Mariners had lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 16

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Durand Cup: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan
Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to travel to Iran to play Sepahan SC

  • The Mariners had lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK

  • This marks a second consecutive year of withdrawal from the continental tournament

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has officially stated that Mohun Bagan Super Giant are deemed to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League 2025-26.

The decision follows the Indian Super League (ISL) winners' decision to pull out from their Group C match against Sepahan in Isfahan, Iran, scheduled for September 30. Mohun Bagan had earlier requested the AFC to shift the match, citing safety concerns.

As per Article 5.2 of the competition regulations, their previous match has been annulled and will not count toward the final group standings. The Mariners had lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 16.

"In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2025/26 Competition Regulations (the “Competition Regulations”), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 competition after the club failed to report to Isfahan, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their Group C fixture against Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC on 30 September 2025," the statement read.

Mohun Bagan on Saturday confirmed their pullout of their AFC Champions League 2 away match against Iran's Sepahan SC. In a statement, the Kolkata giants had said that they prioritise the 'safety and well-being" of their players, officials, and support staff.

Related Content
Related Content

Quoting a club official, PTI reported that the club's six foreign players have declined to travel to Iran following "advisories from their respective countries".

This marks a second consecutive year of withdrawal from the continental tournament. Last year, Mohun Bagan withdrew from their AFC Champions League match against Tractor SC, also of Iran, due to similar circumstances.

The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) as appropriate for their decision(s), said the AFC.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are in Tajikistan for their Group D match against FC Istiklol tomorrow (October 1). The group also has Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi powerhouse Al-Nassr and Al-Zawraa of Iraq.

The Gaurs lost their campaign opener against Al-Zawraa 0-2 at home earlier this month.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Seek Winning Start To Tournament Against SL-W

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Venue, Performers – All You Need To Know

  3. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  4. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  4. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  5. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  5. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

Latest Stories

  1. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick

  2. Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away At 94

  3. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  4. Bihar Election: AIMIM Eyes Six Seats To Join The Mahagathbandhan, But RJD Isn’t Too Sure

  5. Gemini October 2025 Horoscope: Mixed Results In Career, Finances, Love, And Health

  6. India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch

  7. Cancer October 2025 Horoscope: Mixed Fortunes In Career, Finances, And Relationships

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return