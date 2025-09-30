Mohun Bagan Exit AFC Champions League Two 2025-26? Check AFC's Latest Statement

"In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2025/26 Competition Regulations (the “Competition Regulations”), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 competition after the club failed to report to Isfahan, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their Group C fixture against Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC on 30 September 2025," the statement read.