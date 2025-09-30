Mohun Bagan Exit AFC Champions League Two 2025-26? Check AFC's Latest Statement

Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to travel to Iran to play Sepahan SC
The Mariners had lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK
This marks a second consecutive year of withdrawal from the continental tournament
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has officially stated that Mohun Bagan Super Giant are deemed to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League 2025-26.
The decision follows the Indian Super League (ISL) winners' decision to pull out from their Group C match against Sepahan in Isfahan, Iran, scheduled for September 30. Mohun Bagan had earlier requested the AFC to shift the match, citing safety concerns.
As per Article 5.2 of the competition regulations, their previous match has been annulled and will not count toward the final group standings. The Mariners had lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 16.
"In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2025/26 Competition Regulations (the “Competition Regulations”), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 competition after the club failed to report to Isfahan, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their Group C fixture against Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC on 30 September 2025," the statement read.
Mohun Bagan on Saturday confirmed their pullout of their AFC Champions League 2 away match against Iran's Sepahan SC. In a statement, the Kolkata giants had said that they prioritise the 'safety and well-being" of their players, officials, and support staff.
Quoting a club official, PTI reported that the club's six foreign players have declined to travel to Iran following "advisories from their respective countries".
This marks a second consecutive year of withdrawal from the continental tournament. Last year, Mohun Bagan withdrew from their AFC Champions League match against Tractor SC, also of Iran, due to similar circumstances.
The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) as appropriate for their decision(s), said the AFC.
Meanwhile, FC Goa are in Tajikistan for their Group D match against FC Istiklol tomorrow (October 1). The group also has Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi powerhouse Al-Nassr and Al-Zawraa of Iraq.
The Gaurs lost their campaign opener against Al-Zawraa 0-2 at home earlier this month.