Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 2025-26
File photo of Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrating after winning against BSF FT in the Durand Cup 2025 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Mohun Bagan host Ahal FK in AFC Champions League 2 on September 16

  • New signings Robson Robinho and Mehtab Singh join the Mariners squad

  • The Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK match will be available on FanCode

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday, September 16, as they kick off their AFC Champions League 2 campaign.

After defending the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield with 56 points from 24 matches, the Mariners enter the Group C opener keen to improve upon last season’s disappointing continental performance. Their last competitive outing was four weeks ago, when they lost to East Bengal in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-finals.

The Green and Maroons will rely on their new signings to get a positive result. Brazilian playmaker Robson Robinho joined a squad already boasting foreign attacking talent like Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Dimitrios Petratos. On the defensive front, Mehtab Singh adds depth alongside veteran foreign defenders Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Ahal FK qualified via the Champions League 2 playoffs by defeating Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda 2-1 and currently hold second place in their domestic league. The Turkmen side, featuring six national team players, will look to provide a stern test with their attacking-minded play, testing a Mohun Bagan defence missing Subhasish Bose.

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match will be played on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:15 PM IST.

Where is the Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match live online in India?

The Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match live telecast in India?

The Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

