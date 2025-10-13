National

Day In Pics: October 13, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 13, 2025

Ranchi police clash with Sujit Sinha gang
Ranchi police clash with Sujit Sinha gang | Photo: PTI

Police personnel at the site following an encounter with Sujit Sinha gang, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

S. Jaishankar with Anita Anand
S. Jaishankar with Anita Anand | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Canada Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand during a meeting, in New Delhi.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves Rouse Avenue Court
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves Rouse Avenue Court | Photo: PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves Rouse Avenue Court after hearing on charges in the IRCTC scam case, in New Delhi.

ED conducts raids at premises linked to Sresan Pharma
ED conducts raids at premises linked to Sresan Pharma | Photo: PTI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at premises linked to Sresan Pharma, manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, top officials of Tamil Nadu drugs control office, according to officials, in Chennai.

Volunteers take part in disaster risk reduction rally in Agartala
Volunteers take part in disaster risk reduction rally in Agartala | Photo: PTI

Volunteers hold placards as they take part in a rally on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, in Agartala, Tripura.

Fire incident in Mumbais Kurla area
Fire incident in Mumbai's Kurla area | Photo: PTI

Firefighters at the site after a fire broke out in several automobile spare parts and scrap material shops in Mumbai's Kurla area.

Weather: Hazy morning in Gurugram
Weather: Hazy morning in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

A Rapid metro train moves amid low visibility on a hazy morning, in Gurugram, Haryana.

Making of earthen lamps ahead of Diwali
Making of earthen lamps ahead of Diwali | Photo: PTI

Artisans make earthen lamps ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Mohan Charan Majhi takes tender coconut water
Mohan Charan Majhi takes tender coconut water | Photo: CMO via PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi takes tender coconut water from a vendor on his way to Puri, near Satyabadi.

Congress unveils Virbhadra Singh statue in Shimla
Congress unveils Virbhadra Singh statue in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders during the statue unveiling ceremony of former state CM Virbhadra Singh, in Shimla.

Gaurav Gogoi at Mahabhairab Temple
Gaurav Gogoi at Mahabhairab Temple | Photo: PTI

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi offers prayers at the Mahabhairab Temple in Tezpur, Sonitpur district.

4 more Assamese expats from Singapore to appear before investigators
4 more Assamese expats from Singapore to appear before investigators | Photo: PTI

Singer Satabdi Borah speaks to the media at the CID office after she was summoned for investigation linked to singer Zubeen Garg death case, in Guwahati.

