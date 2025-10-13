Day In Pics: October 13, 2025

Police personnel at the site following an encounter with Sujit Sinha gang, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Canada Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand during a meeting, in New Delhi.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves Rouse Avenue Court after hearing on charges in the IRCTC scam case, in New Delhi.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at premises linked to Sresan Pharma, manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, top officials of Tamil Nadu drugs control office, according to officials, in Chennai.
Volunteers hold placards as they take part in a rally on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, in Agartala, Tripura.
Firefighters at the site after a fire broke out in several automobile spare parts and scrap material shops in Mumbai's Kurla area.
A Rapid metro train moves amid low visibility on a hazy morning, in Gurugram, Haryana.
Artisans make earthen lamps ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi takes tender coconut water from a vendor on his way to Puri, near Satyabadi.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders during the statue unveiling ceremony of former state CM Virbhadra Singh, in Shimla.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi offers prayers at the Mahabhairab Temple in Tezpur, Sonitpur district.
Singer Satabdi Borah speaks to the media at the CID office after she was summoned for investigation linked to singer Zubeen Garg death case, in Guwahati.