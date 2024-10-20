Indian Super League 2024-25: Peprah, Jimenez On Target As Kerala Blasters Beat Mohammedan Sporting In Kolkata

Kerala Blasters beat Mohammedan Sporting Club 2-1 to take all three points at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, October 20. (More Football News)
The game started off on a decent note but picked up momemtum as once the visitors started to pile on the pressure against the Mohammedan defence.
However, against the run of play, the hosts scored and took a lead, thanks to Mirjalol Kasimov 29th minute goal from the spot.
The Blasters, slightly changed their intent after the second half was underway, and it paid dividends as Kwame Peprah equalised in the 67th minute of the game.
The visitors then turned the game around in the 75th minute as Jesus Jimenez scored their second, which was eventually enough to take all three points.
Mohammedan Sporting Club next play Hyderabad FC on Saturday, October 26, while Kerala Blasters FC will host Bengaluru FC on Friday, October 25.