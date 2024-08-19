Mocejon Manhunt: 11-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing Football In Spain

The police officials in Spain are investigating and searching for a man suspected of killing an 11-year-old boy on a football pitch with the use of a sharp object, according to BBC. (More Football News)
The boy was reportedly attacked while he was playing with other children. The incident happened in Mocejon, near Toledo, in central Spain on Sunday morning, August 18.
A major manhunt is underway as the suspect, reported to be a young man, fled the scene.
On Sunday afternoon, Spanish crowds gathered outside the town hall for a minute’s silence in tribute to the boy.
"It is a sad day, with a town broken by pain, and if every murder is painful, how much more so the murder of an innocent child who was playing football with his friends this morning," Concepcion Cedillo, the Mocejon mayor was quoted as saying by the BBC.
It is also reported that the town, with just about 5,000 in population is set to declare an official mourning for three days.
The broadcasters from RTVE also said that the sources confirmed the incident took place around 10:00 am local time, and a dozen patrols were in search of the suspect, with a helicopter also joining the search.
In other news, the father of 17-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal was stabbed multiple times in a car park in north of Barcelona on Wednesday, August 14.
Nasraoui, who was rushed to the hospital, is now said to be in stable condition.