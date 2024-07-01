Football

Mexico Coach Lozano Says Decision On His Future Is Out Of His Hands After Copa America Exit

Lozano, who led Mexico to the Gold Cup title last year, conceded a decision on his future is out of his hands

Mexico coach Jaime Lozano.


Jaime Lozano is unsure over his future as Mexico coach after his team exited the Copa America with a whimper. (More Football News)

Mexico were the favourites to progress from Group B at the start of the tournament, yet instead, the 2026 World Cup co-hosts find themselves as the biggest casualty so far.

Ecuador held out for a 0-0 draw on Sunday that sent them through at the expense of Mexico on goal difference.

And Lozano, who led Mexico to the Gold Cup title last year, conceded a decision on his future is out of his hands.

Mexico's Santiago Gimenez reacts at the end of a Copa America Group B soccer match against Ecuador in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, June 30, 2024. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. - AP
MEX 0-0 ECU, Copa America: Mexico's Late Penalty Overturned As Ecuador Advance To Quarters

BY Associated Press

"Whenever an objective is not meant, there is certain discomfort and doubts, that's only natural, no matter who's here," Lozano said.

"But the players kept believing until the very end, that's not easy. It's not easy to play that strong union and the commitment that they showed ... over the whole tournament.

"That decision about my future is not up to me."

Mexico had 19 shots but only got three on target, accumulating just 0.89 expected goals (xG) against Ecuador, who will face Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, bottom right, is mobbed by teammates after scoring a second half goal during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Austin, Texas. - AP/Eric Gay
VEN 3-0 JAM, Copa America: Venezuela Send Jamaica Home Without Points

BY Associated Press

Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez said: "We know it is an unmatched opponent, and we know how tough it's going to be, but our players are happy that they've moved to the next round, and we'll see how that unfolds," he added.

"It is another final for us, and we will try to compete against the world's champion and the world's best team.

"I believe that our team is going to be extremely motivated with a very high morale and trying to play a good match.

"I have full confidence in our players. I know they are going to give their best as they've done in the three matches. We know how tough it is, but it is 11 against 11, and we're going to do whatever we can to win it."

Venezuela, meanwhile, stayed perfect by hammering already-eliminated Jamaica 3-0 in Austin.

They will take on Canada in the last eight.

