Football

Mauricio Pochettino Adds Longtime Assistants To US Staff On First Day As National Team Coach

Mauricio Pochettino coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before the USSF hired him last month through the 2026 World Cup

Mauricio-Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino saw his Chelsea side beat Nottingham Forest
info_icon

Mauricio Pochettino formally added his longtime assistant coaches to the US staff, his first on-field day as Gregg Berhalter's replacement as national team coach. (More Sports News)

Jesús Pérez was appointed first assistant coach, Miguel "Miki" D'Agostino as assistant coach, Antonio "Toni" Jiménez as goalkeepers coach and Sebastiano Pochettino — a son of the head coach — as sports scientist on Monday.

FIFA World Cup Trophy - null
FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins

BY Associated Press

Pochettino coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before the USSF hired him last month through the 2026 World Cup. 

Pochettino said during his introductory news conference that he was bringing along his staff.

Vincent Cavin, hired as a Berhalter assistant coach in December 2023, has left, the US Soccer Federation said.

Gianni Vio, hired by Berhalter as set piece coach, has remained on the staff.

Silvia Tuya Viñas was hired as strength and conditioning coach. She had been with women's team Levante Badalona.

The US began training on Monday and plays friendlies against Panama on Saturday at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later at Guadalajara.

Berhalter was fired in July after the team's first-round elimination at the Copa America.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Baroda Vs Mumbai Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  2. China Vs Mongolia Toss Update, Women's East Asia Cup 2024: CHN-W Bowl First
  3. Meet Nitya: The New Pandya On The Block Who Silenced AUS U-19 Sledging And Batted Like Virat
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Has 'Good Chance' To Play His Final Test In Bangladesh, Says BCB Chief
  5. Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics
Football News
  1. Mauricio Pochettino Adds Longtime Assistants To US Staff On First Day As National Team Coach
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  3. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  4. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  5. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Leads In Majority Of Seats; Congress's Vinesh Wins Julana, Party Bags 14 Seats
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: Congress-NC Gets Majority, Omar Abdullah To Be CM
  3. PDP Fails To Revive Itself As Distrust Lingers Over Alliance With BJP
  4. Haryana Polls: BJP's Shruti Choudhry, Ex-CM's Granddaughter, Ahead Of Cousin In Tosham
  5. J&K Election Results: Omar Abdullah Set To Be CM As NC-Congress Secures Comfortable Majority
Entertainment News
  1. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  2. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  3. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  4. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  5. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  2. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  3. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
  4. North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US
  5. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  2. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: Congress-NC Gets Majority, Omar Abdullah To Be CM
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Leads In Majority Of Seats; Congress's Vinesh Wins Julana, Party Bags 14 Seats
  6. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  7. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  8. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say