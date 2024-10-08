Football

FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins

The top two from each of the three six-team groups qualify automatically for the 2026 tournament while the third- and fourth-place finishers progress to a fourth round to compete for two more places

FIFA-world-cup-qualifier
FIFA World Cup Trophy
info_icon

Australia hosts China in Adelaide on Thursday as both sides seek their first wins in the third round of Asian qualification for the 2026 World Cup. (More Football News)

The Socceroos are in fifth place in Group C, with one point in two games, with China in sixth and last after losing both matches.

After a shock 1-0 home loss to Bahrain and a surprise 0-0 draw with Indonesia in September, Graham Arnold stepped down as Australia coach after six years in the job. Tony Popovic was swiftly appointed.

"This campaign hasn't started the best, but I know there's enough time and enough games to really be aiming for that top spot to go through automatically," Popovic, who led Western Sydney Wanderers to the 2014 Asian Champions League title, said.

Brazil defender Eder Militao - null
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Injury Forces Eder Militao Out Of Brazil's Squad, Flamengo's Fabricio Bruno Roped In

BY Stats Perform

Popovic has promised improvements as Australia chase a sixth successive World Cup appearance.

"The team maybe looked a little bit flat," he said.

"I don't think it'll take too much to change the way we play ... we do it with the energy, we do it with the desire, and we do it with a speed and dynamic type of play that I think the players will enjoy."

China, seeking a return to the World Cup since its first and only appearance in 2002, is in a worse position. A 7-0 thrashing in Japan was followed by a home defeat to Saudi Arabia, despite the visitors playing with 10 men for most of the game.

China has dropped to 91st in the world rankings, its lowest in eight years, and will be without injured star forward Wu Lei in Australia.

The top two teams in the group meet when Saudi Arabia hosts Japan in Jeddah. Japan then returns home to take on Australia five days later.

"We have games against two of the strongest teams in Asia awaiting," Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said.

"As we've always done, we'll prepare the best we can to win each match."

UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Bologna's Juan Miranda - | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
FIFA Implements Interim Transfer Rules To Facilitate Player Moves For Upcoming Club World Cup

BY Associated Press

Despite winning both games so far, 7-0 against China and 5-0 against Bahrain, Japan has lost all previous three games in Saudi Arabia.

"The hardest thing is the battle against the heat. Whether we can perform to our level will be key," Moriyasu said.

The top two from each of the three six-team groups qualify automatically for the 2026 tournament while the third- and fourth-place finishers progress to a fourth round to compete for two more places.

In Group B, South Korea travels to Amman to take on Jordan for the third time in 2024. The first was a 2-2 draw in the group stage of the Asian Cup and then Jordan won 2-0 in the semifinal. Jurgen Klinsmann was then fired as South Korea coach and succeeded by Hong Myung-bo.

South Korea will be without captain Son Heung-min. The Tottenham Hotspur star has a hamstring injury which means the goal-scoring burden is likely to fall on Hwang Hee-chan, another English Premier League attacker who plays for Wolverhampton.

Elsewhere in Group B, Iraq hosts the Palestinian team in Basra while Oman and Kuwait meet.

In Group A, Uzbekistan and Iran have won both games so far and meet in Tashkent. Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, is seeking a first win in the third round and hosts Kyrgyzstan while North Korea travels to the United Arab Emirates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: PAK Aim To Post Massive Total, ENG Look For Quick Wickets
  3. Tamil Nadu Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  4. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Nitya Pandya Stars As India Finish Day 1 With 316 For 5 – In Pics
  5. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
Football News
  1. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  3. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  4. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  5. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Tables Turn For BJP As It Crosses Majority Mark, Congress Trails With 34 Seats In Early Trends
  2. J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC Hit Majority Mark With 47 Seats In Early Trends, BJP Ahead In 28
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Top Medical Body Calls Nationwide Hunger Strike In Solidarity With WB Medics
  4. Election Results Early Trends: NC-Cong Take Comfortable Lead In J&K, BJP Defies Exit Polls In Haryana
  5. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Pledges To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest Developments
  2. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 8 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed Within Days | Remaining Leadership
  3. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  4. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
  5. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
Latest Stories
  1. J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC Hit Majority Mark With 47 Seats In Early Trends, BJP Ahead In 28
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Tables Turn For BJP As It Crosses Majority Mark, Congress Trails With 34 Seats In Early Trends
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  6. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  7. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say
  8. Election Results Early Trends: NC-Cong Take Comfortable Lead In J&K, BJP Defies Exit Polls In Haryana