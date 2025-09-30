Marseille vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Marseille lost 1-2 at Real Madrid despite an early goal by Timothy Weah, while Ajax fell 0-2 at home to Inter Milan
Marseille take on Ajax in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage, matchday 2 fixture at Stade Velodrome on Wednesday (September 30). Watch the Marseille vs Ajax football match live tonight.
Both sides are seeking their first points after matchday 1 defeats. Marseille lost 1-2 away to Real Madrid despite an early goal from Timothy Weah, while Ajax were beaten 0-2 at home by Inter Milan, conceding twice to Marcus Thuram.
Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille enter the fixture with momentum from Ligue 1: third with 12 points, and have won three of their last four matches, including a morale-boosting 1-0 win over reigning Ligue 1 and Champions League champions PSG.
John Heitinga's Ajax are also third in the Dutch Eredivisie, unbeaten domestically with four wins and three draws, but their European form remains uncertain.
Marseille vs Ajax head-to-head
Marseille began their rivalry with Ajax on the back foot, losing the first three encounters. However, they've turned the tide since then, going unbeaten in the last five meetings with three wins and two draws.
Their most recent matchups happened during the Europa League 2023-24 group stage, where the sides first shared a 3-3 draw before Marseille won the return leg 4-3 at home.
Marseille vs Ajax Live Streaming Info
When is the Marseille vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Marseille vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, September 30, 2025 at Stade Velodrome. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Marseille vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Marseille vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.