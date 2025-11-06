Ajax Vs Galatasaray LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Struggling Hosts Face Turkish Test

Ajax vs Galatasaray Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the matchday 4 fixture at Johan Cruyff Arena On Thursday, 6 November

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Ajax vs Galatasaray live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 4
Chelsea's Estevao tackles Ajax's Lucas Rosa during the UEFA Champions League match in London Wednesday, October 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 4 fixture between Ajax AFC and Galatasaray SK at Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Ajax are rooted at the bottom with three losses in three and a goal difference of -10. Galatasaray, meanwhile, overcame a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt with back-to-back wins. The Turkish giants will look to continue their good run in Amsterdam tonight. Follow the live scores and updates from the Ajax vs Galatasaray match right here.
Ajax Vs Galatasaray LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Venue Is Set

Ajax Vs Galatasaray LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Streaming Info

In India, the Ajax vs Galatasaray match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Ajax Vs Galatasaray LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Welcome!

A warm welcome to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for Ajax’s match against Galatasaray in Amsterdam. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

