Football

Marc Skinner Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Manchester United Women

Marc Skinner has signed a one-year contract extension as Manchester United Women head coach with the option of a further 12 months

Marc Skinner lifts the Women's FA Cup trophy with Millie Turner on Sunday
info_icon

The 41-year-old guided United to their first major silverware last weekend with victory over Tottenham in the Women's FA Cup final.

United are fifth in the Women's Super League with one game to go - a massive drop on last term's runners-up finish - but Skinner will stay on.

"It's an honour to extend my stay at Manchester United," Skinner, who was appointed in 2021, told United's official website after the news was confirmed on Friday. 

"I've always felt at home here, with our excellent players, staff, and fans.

"Being able to secure the team's first major trophy at Wembley was a real career highlight for me and another sign of our continued growth, on and off the field."

United conclude their campaign on Saturday against Chelsea, who lead Manchester City on goal difference entering the final day.

