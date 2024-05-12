Football

Women's FA Cup Final: Manchester United Blank Tottenham Hotspur 4-0, Win First-Ever Title

Manchester United had suffered a 0-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup final last season but exacted revenge after Lucia Garcia scored twice in a comfortable win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

Manchester United Women's Lucia Garcia celebrates after scoring a goal against Tottenham Hotspur Women in the FA Cup final on Sunday (May 12) at Wembley Stadium.
info_icon

Manchester United Women banished last year's FA Cup demons to lift the trophy for the first time in their history after smashing Tottenham Women 4-0 at Wembley Stadium. (More Football News)

United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea Women in the final of this competition last term but exacted revenge after Lucia Garcia scored twice in a comfortable win on Sunday.

Ella Toone's eye-catching strike in the first half set the tone before a goal for Rachel Williams and Garcia's double added gloss to a convincing scoreline, despite Beth England hitting the crossbar for Spurs.

Marc Skinner's side dominated the opening half as Millie Turner saw a header cleared off the line by Martha Thomas, while Williams headed over.

However, there was no stopping Toone on the stroke of half-time as she exchanged passes with Lisa Naalsund before arrowing a rocketed right-footed finish into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Mary Earps celebrates as Manchester United beat Chelsea to reach the FA Cup final. - Nick Potts/PA
Man United Vs Chelsea, Women's FA Cup: Red Devils Knock Holders Out, Reach Successive Final

BY Stats Perform

Further punishment followed for an underwhelming Tottenham after the interval when Williams headed down from Katie Zelem's free-kick to double United's lead in the 54th minute.

Goalkeeper Becky Spencer then handed Skinner's team more joy just three minutes later, mindlessly playing straight to Garcia, who slotted into an empty net.

Garcia capped the scoring after 74 minutes, receiving an offload from Turner before curling a delightful finish past the powerless Spencer as United secured their first major trophy in club history.

Data Debrief: United Ease Pain Of Last Year

United fell short last year against Chelsea but continued their impressive record against Spurs here, extending to 13 games unbeaten against Tottenham since being founded in 2018.

This defeat will remain painful for Spurs in their first FA Cup final appearance, also ending a seven-game undefeated streak since losing to rivals Arsenal at the start of March.

