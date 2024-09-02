Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Trophies Still The Target For Erik Ten Hag Despite Setback

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will push for trophies this season despite a humiliating 3-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. (More Football News)
Ten Hag, who won the EFL Cup and FA Cup in his first two terms with the club, watched on as Luis Diaz's double and Mohamed Salah's second-half strike secured an impressive victory for the visitors.
While the statistics suggest it was a closely contested affair, Liverpool punished a series of errors from United at a disgruntled Old Trafford, with Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo both culpable for senseless turnovers.
Of the Red Devils' eight shots, meanwhile, only three threatened Alisson's goal, as they ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.36 to Liverpool's 1.73.
But despite an underwhelming display ahead of the international break, Ten Hag is confident he can add more silverware to United's trophy cabinet this campaign.
"You can see the xG, we didn't concede as many goals. I don't think we are in the same pattern. It was sometimes open and we took risks," he told Sky Sports.
"But I don't want to talk about this after a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. Well done Liverpool. We have to be humble and take it.
"There are many games to play and I know where we will be at the end of the season. We will go for trophies. That will stand."
It proved to be another difficult outing for Casemiro, who gifted Liverpool their opening goal with a poor pass out from the back before being bundled off the ball in the build-up to their second.
The Brazilian completed 27 of his 37 attempted passes, losing possession 13 times, with only Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot doing so on more occasions (both 16).
Casemiro was replaced at half-time by 20-year-old Toby Collyer, with Ten Hag later saying the decision was taken for the good of the team.
"It is what the team needed. You know when you are 2-0 down against Liverpool you have to take more risks, it will be open," he said.
"When you are losing you have to take more risks. I have to give compliments to the team. You have to keep fighting and sticking together.
"You know the game and he knows the game. He will go on and we will go on. He's a great player. We will continue this season to improve the team and the players.
"Is he still able to play at the highest level? He improved and has shown so often that he is a great character.
"We all have seen great moments from him and him being decisive in midfield. He will show that again and will bounce back."