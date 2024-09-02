Football

Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Salah Eager To Enjoy 'Last Year' With Reds After Latest Old Trafford Goal

Salah assisted the opener for Luis Diaz before scoring the second - and what was his 10th goal in his last seven appearances at Old Trafford - as Arne Slot's side made it three wins from three in the Premier League

Salah celebrates his goal in the 3-0 win
Mohamed Salah says he "wants to enjoy" what could be his final year at Liverpool, after playing a key role in the Reds' 3-0 victory over Manchester United. (More Football News)

The Egyptian became the first player to score in five successive away appearances against United in the Premier League, though his future at Anfield is uncertain.

Now into the final year of his existing contract, Salah wants to embrace every moment of his eighth season with Liverpool.

"A great result. Everyone knows the derby is important for the fans and the city," he told Sky Sports. "We need to carry on and, if you want to fight for the league, you have to win each game.

"The manager likes us to press high and there were a couple of mistakes, and we managed to punish them - it was part of the plan.

"I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively a bit. This is my last year with the club and I want to enjoy it.

"I feel I am free to play football. We will see what happens next year. Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me, it is up to the club."

Meanwhile, Slot saluted his players as he became just the third manager to win each of his first three Premier League games without conceding, after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson (2007) and Jose Mourinho (2004).

"The first few minutes, United started aggressive, and we had to fight our way through the period.

"If you go to Old Trafford, we know there will be tough moments. After scoring a great goal [through Trent Alexander-Arnold], which was disallowed, we kept on playing as we were before.

"Today, we showed a lot of moments where the forwards tracked back so aggressively, and that is what we need if you want to win these games. It's a good win."

